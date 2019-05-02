The Vaughns Release 'Shout' Video

Indie rockers The Vaughns have released a music video for their brand new single "Shout." The song comes from the band debut album "FOMO", which will be hitting stores on May 10th.

Frontwoman Anna Lies had the following to say about the song, "'Shout' is this last-ditch effort of declaring love, and attempt to keep someone's attention before moving on.

"Glued together by a pronounced chorus and bright guitars (I think it showcases some of Dave's tastiest guitar work yet), we're all really happy with how it turned out." Watch the video here





