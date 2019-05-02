Them Release 'As The Sage Burns' Video

Them have released a new music video for their song "As The Sage Burns". The track comes from their latest studio album "Manor Of The Se7en Gables".

Singer KK Fossor had the following to say about the song, "After the raven brings horrific news of Peter Thompson's imminent arrival, Sarah, the scullery maid, assembles the coven from the manor in order to perform a cleansing of KK's body and expel the evil spirit known as the Crimson Corpse."

"Manor Of The Se7en Gables" was released through SPV/Steamhammer last October as CD DigiPak, 2LP Gatefold, download and stream. Watch the video here





