Death Angel Streaming New Song 'The Pack'

Death Angel have released a stream of their new song 'The Pack'. The track comes from the group's forthcoming album "Humanicide" which will be released on May 31st.

Stream the track here. Mark Osegueda had this to say about the album, "I wanted to write something that metal fans could really grasp onto. Something dark and intense, that still makes sense. Right now I think it's so apparent that the earth is in a sickened state."



Rob Cavestany added this about the title song, "When I wrote the music for our song 'Humanicide' I was shooting for an album opener that would have all the elements of an epic thrash opus. This meant a classic metal style intro leading into a ferocious "Bay Area Thrash Riff-o-Rama" - complete with a crazy middle build up section to ramp up the circle pit until it's all whipped up into a frenzy by the time the frenetic guitar solo hits, then concluding with a maniacal musical section leading into the outro. All it needed was the lyrics and vocal delivery to match the intensity and Mark went above and beyond the call of duty! Some of his best work in my opinion. One of my favorite DA songs for sure, it feels like the follow up to our song 'Thrown to the Wolves'. Can't wait to play it live!"





