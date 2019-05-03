News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Deep Purple Accountant Jailed For Stealing $3 Million From Band

05-03-2019
Deep Purple

(hennemusic) A former Deep Purple accountant who stole $3 million dollars from the band has been sentenced to jail in the UK for more than six years over the issue.

Surrey Live reports Dipak Rao - who worked for the band between 1992 and 2014 - transferred large sums of money from the accounts of two companies that managed the group's royalties - Deep Purple Overseas Ltd and HEC Enterprises Ltd - into his own before being caught by authorities.

Both businesses were started decades ago by former Deep Purple manager Tony Edwards and his business partner John Coletta; Rao's activity was discovered in 2014 when Edwards' children voiced concerns after inheriting parts upon their father's death in 2010.

"The stress that we have been under during this time is immeasurable," said daughter and journalist Abigail Flanagan. "He has devastated the legacy that my father spent his life building. This devastation was brought about by a man that we had known for years and trusted."

Rao - who pleaded guilty to two offences: fraud by abuse of position and transferring criminal property - will serve at least half of his sentence in jail before being released on license. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Deep Purple Accountant Jailed For Stealing $3 Million From Band

Glenn Hughes Addresses Deep Purple Farewell Tour Reunion Idea

Deep Purple Planning To Make New Album

Deep Purple's Ian Gillan Addresses Idea Of Blackmore Reunion 2018 In Review

Whitesnake Stream Video For Cover Of Deep Purple Rarity

Glenn Hughes Explains Why Deep Purple Had Two Singers 2018 In Review

Ritchie Blackmore Wants Deep Purple Mark II Reunion 2018 In Review

Rock Hall Induction Wasn't Important To Deep Purple 2018 In Review

Glenn Hughes To Revisit Deep Purple On Spring Tour

Deep Purple Releasing Classic Albums On Purple Vinyl

More Deep Purple News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Recovering From Surgery- Deep Purple Accountant Jailed For Stealing $3 Million From Band- Metallica Kicks Off Tour Leg With Rarities- Kenny Chesney- more

Van Halen Lost Weekend Documentary Screening This Week- Ozzy Osbourne's Son Jack Details Coffee Shop Attack- Corey Taylor Has A Good Time With Poison Cover- more

Rolling Stones Star Shares Mick Jagger Heart Surgery Update- Tom DeLonge Returns With New Angels & Airwaves Song and Tour- Guns N' Roses Fest Lineup- more

Ozzy Osbourne Announces Rescheduled No More Tours 2 Dates- Iron Maiden Frontman Addresses Retirement Question- Woodstock 50 Organizers Deny Festival Is Cancelled- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Recovering From Surgery

Deep Purple Accountant Jailed For Stealing $3 Million From Band

Metallica Kicks Off Tour Leg With Rarities

Kenny Chesney Wins Billboard Top Tour Award

ZZ Top Announce Massive 50th Anniversary Collection

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Share New Song

Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Geoff Tate, Lead Fest Lineup

Van Morrison Playing So Cal Tour This Fall

Alan Jackson: Small Town Southern Man Documentary Released

Death Angel Streaming New Song 'The Pack'

Vader Streaming New Song 'Grand Deceiver'

Singled Out: John Vento's Rainbows & Lightning

Van Halen Lost Weekend Documentary Screening This Week

Ozzy Osbourne's Son Jack Details Coffee Shop Attack

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Has A Good Time With Poison Cover

Rival Sons To Rock Black Sabbath Tribute At Grammy Awards Concert

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Quick Flicks: Sheryl Crow - Live at the Capitol Theater

Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises Edition (Megacruise, Cruise To The Edge and more)

Hot In The City: Lamb of God, Static X, DevilDriver and more

Buckcherry - Warpaint

Caught In The Act: Three Days Grace Live

Sites and Sounds: Celebrate Motown's 60th Anniversary at the Motown Museum in Detroit

Sites and Sounds: Prince Celebration 2019

Live from Celebrity Theatre: The Musical Box

Caught In The Act: Last In Line Live

Caught In The Act: Disturbed Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Buddy Guy

Caught In The Act: Billy Idol and Steve Stevens Live

Red Dragon Cartel Live

A Life in Yes: The Chris Squire Tribute

RockPile: Rock Legends Edition

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.