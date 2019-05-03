|
Kenny Chesney Wins Billboard Top Tour Award
05-03-2019
Kenny Chesney took home the award for Top Country Tour at the Billboard Music Awards earlier this week for his 2018 Trip Around the Sun Tour.
Chesney shared his excitement about winning the honor. He said, "You don't tour for awards. Every night when we hit that stage and hear those fans, that's the real award.
"But as I like to say, 'There's no group of people with more heart than No Shoes Nation.' They're all spirit, all passion, and man, they really brought it last summer! So, to me, winning this award is all about them - and what they bring to every single show we play."
