Kenny Chesney Wins Billboard Top Tour Award

05-03-2019
Kenny Chesney

Kenny Chesney took home the award for Top Country Tour at the Billboard Music Awards earlier this week for his 2018 Trip Around the Sun Tour.

Chesney shared his excitement about winning the honor. He said, "You don't tour for awards. Every night when we hit that stage and hear those fans, that's the real award.

"But as I like to say, 'There's no group of people with more heart than No Shoes Nation.' They're all spirit, all passion, and man, they really brought it last summer! So, to me, winning this award is all about them - and what they bring to every single show we play."

Kenny continued, "Touring, to me, is coming together with a bunch of people who all love this music to forget about whatever is bothering you, to shake off the problems and people who make your life what you don't want.

"There's nothing like the way a kick drum sounds when it hits you in the chest, or a guitar solo that just picks you up and throws you into a whole new energy. To me, that's the best part of being on the road - and hearing that the Billboard Music Awards recognized us with this award last night, well, thank you so much from me, the guys in the band, the crew, the drivers and everyone else who makes it happen in this crazy world. We thank you, but especially we thank No Shoes Nation for bringing it every summer... They're our secret weapon, so this award is for them."


