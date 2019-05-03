News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Metallica Kicks Off Tour Leg With Rarities

05-03-2019
Metallica

(hennemusic) Metallica opened the European spring/summer leg of its World Wired tour at the Estádio Do Restelo in Lisbon, Portugal on May 1st and broke out some rarities.

The band's first show since the completion of a North American arena run in March saw several new additions to the set, including four tour debuts: 1986's "Disposable Heroes", 1991's "The God That Failed", 2003's "Frantic" and 2014's "Lords Of Summer."

Metallica were joined by Swedish rockers Ghost and Bokassa on opening night; the pair will be along for the 25-date series, which will wrap up in Mannheim, Germany in late August.

"Lisbon! Thanks for joining us in kicking off the summer stadium tour!" posted Metallica after the show, alongside a recap video of the event with a soundtrack featuring an orchestral arrangement of their 1991 classic, "Nothing Else Matters." Watch videos from the show including the rarities here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


