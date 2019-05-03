Metallica Kicks Off Tour Leg With Rarities

(hennemusic) Metallica opened the European spring/summer leg of its World Wired tour at the Estádio Do Restelo in Lisbon, Portugal on May 1st and broke out some rarities.

The band's first show since the completion of a North American arena run in March saw several new additions to the set, including four tour debuts: 1986's "Disposable Heroes", 1991's "The God That Failed", 2003's "Frantic" and 2014's "Lords Of Summer."

Metallica were joined by Swedish rockers Ghost and Bokassa on opening night; the pair will be along for the 25-date series, which will wrap up in Mannheim, Germany in late August.

"Lisbon! Thanks for joining us in kicking off the summer stadium tour!" posted Metallica after the show, alongside a recap video of the event with a soundtrack featuring an orchestral arrangement of their 1991 classic, "Nothing Else Matters." Watch videos from the show including the rarities here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Metallica Rock National Anthem At Giants Game

Metallica's Lars Ulrich Marks S&M Anniversary With Tribute

Metallica Guitarist 'Ready To Go' With New Album

Metallica Detail All Within My Hands Second Annual Day Of Service

Metallica Share Live Video For Rarity From Tour Finale

Metallica and Slipknot Add Dates To Tour

Metallica Rock Ride the Lightning Classic In New Live Video

Metallica Respond To Ticket Issues With Exclusive Show

Metallica Share Live Video From Rare Louisville concert

More Metallica News

Share this article



