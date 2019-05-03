Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Share New Song

(hennemusic) Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds are streaming the title track to the forthcoming EP "Black Star Dancing." Due June 14 via digital and 12" vinyl, the project presents the band's first new music since the 2017 release of their third album, "Who Built The Moon?"

The EP will deliver five songs, including three versions of "Black Star Dancing" that will also present a 12" mix and "The Reflex Revision." "It manages to combine the influences of David Bowie, INXS, U2, Queen, Indeep and ZZ Top," Gallagher tells NME. "I might have been watching too much Top Of The Pops recently ... anyway, it's 'dope' ... not my words, but the words of Nile Rodgers who literally danced in the studio when he heard it!"

Gallagher and the band are on the road playing shows across the UK and Europe; they'll head to Japan and the Far East later this month before resuming the current series and launching a North American tour with the Smashing Pumpkins in August. Stream the song here.

