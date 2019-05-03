News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: John Vento's Rainbows & Lightning

05-03-2019
John Vento

John Vento shared the story behind his song "Rainbows & Lightning" which comes from his recently released album "Love, Lust & Other Wreckage." Here is the story:

"Rainbows & Lightning" is a song that experienced several storms before it saw its first rainbow. The first version of the song, "Methane", was about fracking. It later became "Carnal Caravan", which was being considered to be a part of the album "Love, Lust & Other Wreckage," which is an almost all true autobiographical story of my relationships, and how they were effected by my first love... the stage.

"Rainbows & Lightning" was written after recording most of the other songs for the album. I realized there was a hole in my story that needed to be filled. We needed a song about realizing that many mistakes were made in relationships in the past, and now it was time to search for the
perfect love. While looking around to see what love looks like from afar, I was surprised to find love once again.

After asking Cherylann Hawk, who had been a part of the project for about 6 months at that point, to try to come up with a different melody for "Carnal Caravan", we decided the lyrics just didn't fit the project, but the music was worth salvaging. So, we decided to fill in the gap in my story by writing new lyrics to that music.

The creative juices began to flow after I told Cherylann about a line from an interior designer friend of mine that I thought might be good for a song lyric...

"Pictures of pictures, and pictures of frames" became the opening lyric of the song. We started thinking about looking for love through the lens of a camera while sitting on a park bench, so Cherylann Googled "looking for love on a park bench". A scene from "Good Will Hunting" came up. It was quite a philosophical conversation that at one point addressed love, and how reading about love or looking at it from afar is like looking at pictures of the paintings in the Sistine Chapel. It's not the same as being there in the chapel, seeing those paintings and breathing it all in.

After writing some lyrics inspired by that park bench soliloquy, the song was called Sistine Chapel. There was a lyric, "the Sistine Chapel wasn't done in one day." This was followed by a lyric about "The Fall of Man," one of the paintings in the chapel, but it turned into "as being there and seeing how hard I fell" (instead of "how Adam fell"). There was also talk in that movie scene about how love feels "like God put an angel on earth just for you, who could rescue you from the depths of hell..." This reminded Cherylann of the story she learned in Art History class in college... Michaelangelo painted himself into the Pergatory portion of the painting on the wall behind the alter, "The Last Judgement", as skin hanging on a post, depicting himself as Saint Bartholomew after he had been flayed (skinned alive). Yes "Catching my breath between Heaven and Hell" describes how some people may feel when they hear that story, and how many people feel on the journey of experiencing love, losing it, then finding it again.

The Sistine Chapel line is what later became "rainbows and lightning between me and you".

On a songwriting trip we took up 28 North to finish this song, we saw a rainbow during a light sprinkling, which was followed by a storm with lots of lightning. This was unusual because we often see rainbows afterstorms, not before. During the lightning part of the storm, we looked up photos of rainbows and lightning to see if anyone had captured them both happening at the same time. We did find a few spectacular photographs.

Our first draft of R&L was pretty much all rainbows, but playwright Amy Hartman said that we needed some "wreckage" on the CD to make it into a more interesting stage play. (Until then, the album was going to be called "Follow Your Heart.") After David Granati did some studio magic and brewed up an entirely different energy for the ending, the lyrics seemed to flow with ease from the depths of the wreckage of my past. Together, we created the perfect storm.

Many relationships that begin with rainbows do indeed end up experiencing some stormy weather. If we're lucky, and we persevere, we see rainbows again after each storm has ended.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!


Related Stories


Singled Out: John Vento's Rainbows & Lightning

More John Vento News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Recovering From Surgery- Deep Purple Accountant Jailed For Stealing $3 Million From Band- Metallica Kicks Off Tour Leg With Rarities- Kenny Chesney- more

Van Halen Lost Weekend Documentary Screening This Week- Ozzy Osbourne's Son Jack Details Coffee Shop Attack- Corey Taylor Has A Good Time With Poison Cover- more

Rolling Stones Star Shares Mick Jagger Heart Surgery Update- Tom DeLonge Returns With New Angels & Airwaves Song and Tour- Guns N' Roses Fest Lineup- more

Ozzy Osbourne Announces Rescheduled No More Tours 2 Dates- Iron Maiden Frontman Addresses Retirement Question- Woodstock 50 Organizers Deny Festival Is Cancelled- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Recovering From Surgery

Deep Purple Accountant Jailed For Stealing $3 Million From Band

Metallica Kicks Off Tour Leg With Rarities

Kenny Chesney Wins Billboard Top Tour Award

ZZ Top Announce Massive 50th Anniversary Collection

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Share New Song

Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Geoff Tate, Lead Fest Lineup

Van Morrison Playing So Cal Tour This Fall

Alan Jackson: Small Town Southern Man Documentary Released

Death Angel Streaming New Song 'The Pack'

Vader Streaming New Song 'Grand Deceiver'

Singled Out: John Vento's Rainbows & Lightning

Van Halen Lost Weekend Documentary Screening This Week

Ozzy Osbourne's Son Jack Details Coffee Shop Attack

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Has A Good Time With Poison Cover

Rival Sons To Rock Black Sabbath Tribute At Grammy Awards Concert

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Quick Flicks: Sheryl Crow - Live at the Capitol Theater

Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises Edition (Megacruise, Cruise To The Edge and more)

Hot In The City: Lamb of God, Static X, DevilDriver and more

Buckcherry - Warpaint

Caught In The Act: Three Days Grace Live

Sites and Sounds: Celebrate Motown's 60th Anniversary at the Motown Museum in Detroit

Sites and Sounds: Prince Celebration 2019

Live from Celebrity Theatre: The Musical Box

Caught In The Act: Last In Line Live

Caught In The Act: Disturbed Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Buddy Guy

Caught In The Act: Billy Idol and Steve Stevens Live

Red Dragon Cartel Live

A Life in Yes: The Chris Squire Tribute

RockPile: Rock Legends Edition

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.