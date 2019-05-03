|
Vader Streaming New Song 'Grand Deceiver'
05-03-2019
Vader have released a lyric video for their new track and digital single 'Grand Deceiver'. The song comes from their forthcoming EP "They Messenger", which is set to hit stores on May 31st.
"Sharp as razor and brutal as Hell track is just an appetizer before the new Vader album to come. Chris of Nuclear Blast created this brilliant lyric video, which you can watch while waiting for Thy Messenger. Sit comfortably, play it LOUD and...ENJOY!!!" Watch the video here
