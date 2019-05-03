News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Vader Streaming New Song 'Grand Deceiver'

05-03-2019
Vader

Vader have released a lyric video for their new track and digital single 'Grand Deceiver'. The song comes from their forthcoming EP "They Messenger", which is set to hit stores on May 31st.
The group had this to say, "We are so excited to give you new Vader song from our fresh record! Grand Deceiver is the opening track on Thy Messenger EP and perfect explanation of what you all may expect with the upcoming releases.

"Sharp as razor and brutal as Hell track is just an appetizer before the new Vader album to come. Chris of Nuclear Blast created this brilliant lyric video, which you can watch while waiting for Thy Messenger. Sit comfortably, play it LOUD and...ENJOY!!!" Watch the video here


