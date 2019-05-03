Van Morrison Playing So Cal Tour This Fall

Van Morrison has announced that will be playing a special series of Southern California concert dates this October with tickets going on sale this morning (May 3rd) at 10am local time.

The new shows will be taking place on October 5th at the Santa Barbara Bowl, October 6th at the Hollywood Bowl and October 8th at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista, CA.

Music legend will be playing the So Cal shows to promote his 40th studio album, entitled "The Prophet Speaks," which hit stores last December.





