Of Mice & Men Release New Song and Video

Of Mice & Men have released a brand new song and music video for a track named "Mushroom Cloud" as they return to the road following frontman Aaron Pauley's successful surgery last month.

Aaron had this to say about the new song, "I was pretty young when I became aware of the danger of spending too much time in my own head. My mind has never been a safe place for me to retreat to, and it's something I have to consciously deal with on a daily basis.

"'Mushroom Cloud' is our visceral representation of how it feels to be trapped, how it feels to be cut down by your own inner voice, how it feels to have nowhere to hide, and how it feels to be someone with a mind that's as dangerous to themselves as the aftermath of an atomic weapon." Watch the video here.





