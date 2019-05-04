Video From The Cult's Sonic Temple Anniversary Tour Launch Goes Online

(hennemusic) The Cult kicked off their Sonic Temple 30th anniversary tour at the House Of Blues in Houston, TX on May 2. Following sets by openers Prayers, Zola Jesus and Vowws, The Cult began the 17-song evening with the "Sonic Temple" opening track, "Sun King", before mixing tracks from the record - including the first performance of "Soul Asylum" since the original 1989 tour in support of the release - alongside classic cuts from their catalog.

Propelled by the breakthrough success of 1987's "Electric" and introduced by the lead single, "Fire Woman", the band's fourth studio set delivered their only US Top 10 record, thanks to classic tracks and fan favorites like "Edie (Ciao Baby)" and "Sweet Soul Sister."

"We've never thrown a party like this before," explained singer Ian Astbury ahead of opening night. "We want to celebrate the band's DNA and especially the album Sonic Temple as this year Beggars Banquet are planning a substantial reissue project."

"I think as time has passed our music has endured fairly well," added guitarist Billy Duffy. "I'd like fans to not only allow themselves a little indulgence into maybe simpler happier times of the late '80s for a few hours at a 'Sonic Temple' '19 show, but also be happy that the music is now really their possession, not ours, and to do with it what they will. For the most part, once an album is done, Ian and I never look back too much and let it go out there with few regrets. Let them celebrate those good times back then but not dwell in them and even more so look forward to new and different experiences in the future."

The 2019 series mixes headlining dates by The Cult with a number of festival appearances - including Welcome To Rockville, Epicenter, Sonic Temple, Chicago Open Air, and Kaaboo. Check out video from the show here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





