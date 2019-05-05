Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Goes Behind The Scenes On New Album

Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan has released a new behind the scenes look into this forthcoming new solo album "Tenderness", which is set to hit stores on May 31st.

The new promo clip takes fans into the studio for the marking of the new record and features interview clips with Duff and the album's producer Shooter Jennings.

Duff had this to say, "The initial idea for this record was this tour I just did, travelling the globe. When you do that, you get out and you talk to people and I started writing things about that - my observations.

"We had a really keen idea of what the sound of the record was going to be - it was going to be something musically bare." Watch the clip here





