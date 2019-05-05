HammerFall Streaming New Song '(We Make) Sweden Rock'

HammerFall have released a new track called "(We Make) Sweden Rock." The song is the first single from the group's forthcoming album" Dominion", which will be hitting stores on August 16th.

Joacim Cans had this to say about the new track, "This is a glorious tribute to the Swedish hard rock and metal movement with a lyrical theme using direct references to both other bands and songs. With catchy contagious riffs and enchanting (ear-worm) melodies this song will be an instant classic at future HammerFall shows.

"Without the Swedish rock and metal scene with bands like Heavy Load, At the Gates and Yngwie Malmsteen the world would be a pretty boring and dull place! This is our noble tribute to all the bands that inspired not only us to play metal, form bands and eventually crusading around the world in the name of Heavy Metal. All hail the sons of the northern light!" Listen to the song here.





