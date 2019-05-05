Lamb Of God Allegedly Robbed In Phoenix

Lamb Of God guitarist Willie Adler says that two guitars belonging to members of the band were allegedly stolen last Thursday morning (May 2) at the Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix, Arizona.

Adler took to Instagram to share the news with fans. He wrote, "ATTENTION ALL...and particularly in the Phoenix area. My main beloved Warbird, along with @jayceerva one of kind hand painted bass; were stolen early Thursday morning from @akchin.pavilion in Phoenix.

"The pieces of sh*t that did this are suspected to be employed by @akchin.pavilion. local hands that were working Wednesday, our tour production day. Apparently, they waited around for all to leave, and made their way into the back of our semi to commit this felony. AGAIN..under the watch of @akchin.pavilion and their security. Karma is a f***in bitch..."





Related Stories

Lamb Of God Work On New Album 'In Full Swing'

Lamb Of God Expand Classic Album For Anniversary Reissue

Lamb Of God Working On Their Next Album

Lamb of God's Mark Morton Aimed To Change Things Up With Album

Lamb Of God Have Begun 'Exciting' and 'Fresh' New Music

Lamb Of God's Mark Morton Reveals Lineup For Solo Band

Lamb Of God's Mark Morton Streams Chester Bennington Collaboration

Chester Benning Appears On Lamb Of God's Mark Morton Solo Album

Lamb Of God Hope To Deliver New Album For Christmas Next Year

More Lamb Of God News

Share this article



