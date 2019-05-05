News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Lamb Of God Allegedly Robbed In Phoenix

05-05-2019
Lamb Of God

Lamb Of God guitarist Willie Adler says that two guitars belonging to members of the band were allegedly stolen last Thursday morning (May 2) at the Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix, Arizona.

Adler took to Instagram to share the news with fans. He wrote, "ATTENTION ALL...and particularly in the Phoenix area. My main beloved Warbird, along with @jayceerva one of kind hand painted bass; were stolen early Thursday morning from @akchin.pavilion in Phoenix.

"The pieces of sh*t that did this are suspected to be employed by @akchin.pavilion. local hands that were working Wednesday, our tour production day. Apparently, they waited around for all to leave, and made their way into the back of our semi to commit this felony. AGAIN..under the watch of @akchin.pavilion and their security. Karma is a f***in bitch..."


