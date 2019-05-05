Old Dominion Get Personal With 'Some People Do'

As Old Dominion hit the top of the charts with their single "Make It Sweet", they have released the follow up track, billed as a deeply personal song, "Some People Do".

Frontman Matthew Ramsey had this to say about the song, "We pushed ourselves to be more raw and vulnerable with our songwriting on this album. It's a side of us we haven't shown as blatantly on our other projects.

"'Some People Do' is very emotional and personal. Quite honestly, it's a little scary to put out into the world. But in the end, part of our job as songwriters is to tell the truth, even if it's hard to go there."

Check out the song here. Their previous single "Make It Sweet" claimed the No. 1 spot last week on the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase charts.





Related Stories

Old Dominion Perform 'Be with Me' On Late Night TV

Old Dominion Release 'Written in the Sand' Video

Old Dominion Announce North American Tour

Old Dominion's Matthew Ramsey On Men Writing About 'Girl Power'

Old Dominion Talk New Ablum 'Happy Endings'

Old Dominion Announce New Dive-Bar Tour Dates

Old Dominion Release 'Be With Me' Music Video

Old Dominion Release Creative 'Shoe Shopping' Video

Old Dominion Reveal Track Details For New Album 'Happy Endings'

More Old Dominion News

Share this article



