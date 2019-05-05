|
Old Dominion Get Personal With 'Some People Do'
05-05-2019
As Old Dominion hit the top of the charts with their single "Make It Sweet", they have released the follow up track, billed as a deeply personal song, "Some People Do".
Frontman Matthew Ramsey had this to say about the song, "We pushed ourselves to be more raw and vulnerable with our songwriting on this album. It's a side of us we haven't shown as blatantly on our other projects.
"'Some People Do' is very emotional and personal. Quite honestly, it's a little scary to put out into the world. But in the end, part of our job as songwriters is to tell the truth, even if it's hard to go there."
Check out the song here. Their previous single "Make It Sweet" claimed the No. 1 spot last week on the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase charts.
