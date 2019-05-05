Sabaton Release 'Fields Of Verdun' Video

Sabaton have released a video for their brand new track "Fields Of Verdun". The song is the first single from their forthcoming album, set to 'The Great War', which will be hitting stores on July 19th. Today the band proudly present their first single,

Pär Sundstrom had this to say,: "We choose 'Fields of Verdun' to be the first single since we felt it represent the album perfect, a classic SABATON metal song which we cannot wait to include in the future setlists.

"The story of the battle of Verdun is also very representative for the album since it has all elements that identifies with 'The Great War'. Verdun is so much WW1 that we decided to hold the first album presentation in this city, inviting journalists from around the world to not just hear the album, but also understand the story behind it.

"It is the first single from the upcoming album even if we just released 'Bismarck', but that song is not from the upcoming album. We decided to write 'Bismarck' outside the album since the story does not connect to WW1 and also that it was recorded at a different time. The meaning of this song was a tribute to all fans who have contributed over the years by sending us ideas for future songs, please continue with that!"





