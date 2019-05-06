|
Deep Purple Announce U.S. Fall Tour
05-06-2019
(hennemusic) Deep Purple have announced dates for a fall tour of the US. The 7-week series - part of the band's ongoing The Long Goodbye Tour - will begin in Riverside, CA on September 3, with shows wrapping up in Minneapolis, MN on October 19.
"We're starting two albums - one with Flying Colors and one with Deep Purple," revealed Morse at the NAMM show in Anaheim, CA. "And I know there's more Deep Purple gigs that they haven't announced yet, so don't tell them that I told you so... This year, I think it might be U.S., but there's nothing booked for sure. I'm running on rumor power."
The set would mark the follow-up to 2017's "InFinite", which was recorded with producer Bob Ezrin in Nashville, TN. See the dates here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Related Stories
Deep Purple Announce U.S. Fall Tour
Deep Purple Accountant Jailed For Stealing $3 Million From Band
Glenn Hughes Addresses Deep Purple Farewell Tour Reunion Idea
Deep Purple Planning To Make New Album
Deep Purple's Ian Gillan Addresses Idea Of Blackmore Reunion 2018 In Review
Whitesnake Stream Video For Cover Of Deep Purple Rarity
Glenn Hughes Explains Why Deep Purple Had Two Singers 2018 In Review
Ritchie Blackmore Wants Deep Purple Mark II Reunion 2018 In Review
Rock Hall Induction Wasn't Important To Deep Purple 2018 In Review
Glenn Hughes To Revisit Deep Purple On Spring Tour