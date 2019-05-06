News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Deep Purple Announce U.S. Fall Tour

05-06-2019
Deep Purple

(hennemusic) Deep Purple have announced dates for a fall tour of the US. The 7-week series - part of the band's ongoing The Long Goodbye Tour - will begin in Riverside, CA on September 3, with shows wrapping up in Minneapolis, MN on October 19.


Deep Purple launched The Long Goodbye Tour in the fall of 2017; off the road since last November, guitarist Steve Morse recently hinted at the US dates while sharing news that the group are planning to work on a new album this year.

"We're starting two albums - one with Flying Colors and one with Deep Purple," revealed Morse at the NAMM show in Anaheim, CA. "And I know there's more Deep Purple gigs that they haven't announced yet, so don't tell them that I told you so... This year, I think it might be U.S., but there's nothing booked for sure. I'm running on rumor power."

The set would mark the follow-up to 2017's "InFinite", which was recorded with producer Bob Ezrin in Nashville, TN. See the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


