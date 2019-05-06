Elton John Biopic 'Rocket Man' Video Released

The first song and music video from the Elton John biopic "Rocketman" that featuring vocals from the film's star Taron Egerton has been revealed.

The film's soundtrack is scheduled to hit stores on May 24th and will feature producer Giles Martin "re-interpreting and re-imagining" some of Elton John's signature songs for the film with vocals by Egerton.

The first track revealed from the film and album is "Rocket Man" and the video for the song can be streamed here. Elton explained why he wanted the new versions of the songs for the biopic, "It was so important that the music I composed and recorded had to be sung by Taron. I wanted his interpretation of me, through Bernie's lyrics & my music - not just acting. I left Taron in the hands of Giles Martin, who I trusted implicitly because he's brilliant. I didn't want to be in Taron's shadows, watching over the process, I trusted them to do what they needed to do, artistically, and listening back I've been astonished with the results. Getting the music right was the most important thing, as the songs in the film are integral to the story."

Taron had this to say, "The beauty of having Elton involved with the film is we've been able to work with him to see how far we can take these classic songs . Giles Martin has impeccable taste and massive skills to bring the songs to a place where they are faithful and daring as well."

Giles Martin added, "The great thing about Elton is that he is a true artist and he wants people to expand on his work - he wants interpretations done, it's refreshing for him.

"We had scope to play around with things and think how we address the songs. The songs are the story of the movie, the heartbeat of what happens. Once the songs start a whole world opens up. In Taron I've never known a singer who dedicates himself so much to the process. I don't think anyone else could have played Elton."

Rocketman Music From The Motion Picture standard track listing:

1.The Bitch Is Back (Introduction)

2. I Want Love

3. Saturday Night's Alright (For Fighting)

4. Thank You For All Your Loving

5. Border Song

6. Rock & Roll Madonna - Interlude

7. Your Song

8. Amoreena

9. Crocodile Rock

10. Tiny Dancer

11. Take Me To The Pilot

12. Hercules

13. Don't Go Breaking My Heart - interlude

14. Honky Cat

15. Pinball Wizard - Interlude

16. Rocket Man

17. Bennie and the Jets

18. Don't Let The Sun Go Down - Interlude

19. Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word

20. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road

21. I'm Still Standing

22. (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again





