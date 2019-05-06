News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Foreigner May Never Release Another Album Of New Songs

05-06-2019
Foreigner

Foreigner bassist Jeff Pilson said during a recent interview that he does not expect the legendary band to ever release a new album of original new material again but he does still expect the band to record new songs.

It has been almost a decade since the band released their new studio album "Can't Slow Down" which marked the debut of Pilson and frontman Kelly Hansen in the band.

Pilson said the following during an interview with Rock 100.5, "We have had new songs on various packages that we put out. We had two new songs out just a couple of years ago, on our 40th anniversary, but we haven't had a whole new record of new material in 10 years.

"And honestly, I'm not sure if there's gonna be a whole new record of new material again. It kind of doesn't work that way anymore. It's kind of more a singles world. And it's pretty hard for us to pull up stakes and stop and record a whole record now, because we are a touring machine. But I think what you will continue to see from us is new songs and packages over the next few years."


Related Stories


Foreigner May Never Release Another Album Of New Songs

Foreigner's Lou Gramm Guests On New Alan Parsons Song

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley And Foreigner Set For The Big Interview

Foreigner Release Classic 'Cold As Ice' Live Video

Foreigner Share Extended Preview Of Classic Concert Film

Foreigner Share Video Of 1978 Classic Song Performance

Foreigner Release Video Of Classic Performance Of 'Hot Blooded'

Classic Foreigner Concert Film Coming To DVD and Blu-Ray

Foreigner Revisit Classic Hit For Shriners

Legendary Foreigner Singer Lou Gramm Plays Final Show

More Foreigner News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Tool Debut Two Brand New Songs Live- Blink-182 and Lil Wayne Announce North American Tour- Journey Announce Short U.S. Tour- Elton John Biopic 'Rocket Man' Video- more

Lamb Of God Allegedly Robbed In Phoenix- Journey's Neal Schon Launches New Mobile App- Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Goes Behind The Scenes On New Album- more

Christian Rocker Wants To Help Van Halen Make New Album- Stone Temple Pilots and Rival Sons Plot Fall Tour- Judas Priest Rock Rarities In North American Tour Kick Off- more

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Recovering From Surgery- Deep Purple Accountant Jailed For Stealing $3 Million From Band- Metallica Kicks Off Tour Leg With Rarities- Kenny Chesney- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Tool Debut Two Brand New Songs Live

Blink-182 and Lil Wayne Announce North American Tour

Journey Announce Short U.S. Tour

Elton John Biopic 'Rocket Man' Video Released

Foreigner May Never Release Another Album Of New Songs

Deep Purple Announce U.S. Fall Tour

Metallica Break Out Rarity In Lisbon

The Who Share Rehearsal Footage For Symphonic Tour

Manchester Orchestra Offshoot Bad Books Stream New Songs

Gov't Mule Announce New Release 'Bring On The Music'

Issues Return With New Song 'Tapping Out'

Singled Out: Employed To Serve's Eternal Forward Motion

Lamb Of God Allegedly Robbed In Phoenix

Journey's Neal Schon Launches New Mobile App

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Goes Behind The Scenes On New Album

Vicious Rumors Launch 40th Anniversary Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Get To Know... Linda Bella

Quick Flicks: Sheryl Crow - Live at the Capitol Theater

Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises Edition (Megacruise, Cruise To The Edge and more)

Hot In The City: Lamb of God, Static X, DevilDriver and more

Buckcherry - Warpaint

Caught In The Act: Three Days Grace Live

Sites and Sounds: Celebrate Motown's 60th Anniversary at the Motown Museum in Detroit

Sites and Sounds: Prince Celebration 2019

Live from Celebrity Theatre: The Musical Box

Caught In The Act: Last In Line Live

Caught In The Act: Disturbed Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Buddy Guy

Caught In The Act: Billy Idol and Steve Stevens Live

Red Dragon Cartel Live

A Life in Yes: The Chris Squire Tribute

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.