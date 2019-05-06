Foreigner May Never Release Another Album Of New Songs

Foreigner bassist Jeff Pilson said during a recent interview that he does not expect the legendary band to ever release a new album of original new material again but he does still expect the band to record new songs.

It has been almost a decade since the band released their new studio album "Can't Slow Down" which marked the debut of Pilson and frontman Kelly Hansen in the band.

Pilson said the following during an interview with Rock 100.5, "We have had new songs on various packages that we put out. We had two new songs out just a couple of years ago, on our 40th anniversary, but we haven't had a whole new record of new material in 10 years.

"And honestly, I'm not sure if there's gonna be a whole new record of new material again. It kind of doesn't work that way anymore. It's kind of more a singles world. And it's pretty hard for us to pull up stakes and stop and record a whole record now, because we are a touring machine. But I think what you will continue to see from us is new songs and packages over the next few years."





