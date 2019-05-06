News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Gov't Mule Announce New Release 'Bring On The Music'

05-06-2019
Gov't Mule

Gov't Mule have announced that they will be releasing a new live CD/DVD package called "Bring On The Music - Live at The Capitol Theatre"

The package is set to hit stores on June 28th and was captured durind the band's performance at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY, on April 27th and 28th of last year.

Director Danny Clinch (Pearl Jam, Bruce Springsteen, Foo Fighters, Phish) used 9 cameras to film the over 2 hour show which featured the band's updated stage and production.

The release will feature the full length concert film, interviews, behind the scenes footage and Clinch's photos of the group from over the years, plus more. Watch the trailer here and see the deluxe package track details below:

2 CD/2 DVD Deluxe Package Tracklisting
CD ONE
1. Hammer & Nails
2. Thorazine Shuffle
3. Larger Than Life
4. Forsaken Savior
5. Broke Down On The Brazos
6. Endless Parade
7. Lola Leave Your Light On
8. Blind Man In The Dark
9. Raven Black Night

CD TWO
1. Traveling Tune (alternate version)
2. Stone Cold Rage
3. Whisper In Your Soul
4. Little Toy Brain
5. Trane > Eternity's Breath > St. Stephen (jam)
6. Pressure Under Fire
7. Fool's Moon
8. Revolution Come, Revolution Go (alternate version)
9. Bring On The Music

DVD ONE
Intro
Traveling Tune (part 1)
Railroad Boy
Mule
Beautifully Broken
Drawn That Way
The Man I Want To Be
Funny Little Tragedy > Message In A Bottle > Funny Little Tragedy
Far Away
Sin's A Good Man's Brother
Mr. Man

DVD TWO
Life Before Insanity
Thorns Of Life
Trane
Revolution Come, Revolution Go
No Need To Suffer
Dreams & Songs
Time To Confess
Comeback
World Boss
Bring On The Music
Traveling Tune (part 2)
Dark Was The Night, Cold Was The Ground

Bonus DVD content:
Soulshine video
Traveling Tune video (Warren Haynes solo)
Plus rare photos by Danny Clinch of the band through the years!


