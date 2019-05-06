Gov't Mule Announce New Release 'Bring On The Music'

Gov't Mule have announced that they will be releasing a new live CD/DVD package called "Bring On The Music - Live at The Capitol Theatre"

The package is set to hit stores on June 28th and was captured durind the band's performance at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY, on April 27th and 28th of last year.

Director Danny Clinch (Pearl Jam, Bruce Springsteen, Foo Fighters, Phish) used 9 cameras to film the over 2 hour show which featured the band's updated stage and production.

The release will feature the full length concert film, interviews, behind the scenes footage and Clinch's photos of the group from over the years, plus more. Watch the trailer here and see the deluxe package track details below:

2 CD/2 DVD Deluxe Package Tracklisting

CD ONE

1. Hammer & Nails

2. Thorazine Shuffle

3. Larger Than Life

4. Forsaken Savior

5. Broke Down On The Brazos

6. Endless Parade

7. Lola Leave Your Light On

8. Blind Man In The Dark

9. Raven Black Night



CD TWO

1. Traveling Tune (alternate version)

2. Stone Cold Rage

3. Whisper In Your Soul

4. Little Toy Brain

5. Trane > Eternity's Breath > St. Stephen (jam)

6. Pressure Under Fire

7. Fool's Moon

8. Revolution Come, Revolution Go (alternate version)

9. Bring On The Music



DVD ONE

Intro

Traveling Tune (part 1)

Railroad Boy

Mule

Beautifully Broken

Drawn That Way

The Man I Want To Be

Funny Little Tragedy > Message In A Bottle > Funny Little Tragedy

Far Away

Sin's A Good Man's Brother

Mr. Man



DVD TWO

Life Before Insanity

Thorns Of Life

Trane

Revolution Come, Revolution Go

No Need To Suffer

Dreams & Songs

Time To Confess

Comeback

World Boss

Bring On The Music

Traveling Tune (part 2)

Dark Was The Night, Cold Was The Ground



Bonus DVD content:

Soulshine video

Traveling Tune video (Warren Haynes solo)

Plus rare photos by Danny Clinch of the band through the years!





Related Stories

Gov't Mule Announce Spring Tour Plans

Gov't Mule Add Fall Leg To Tour Plans

Warren Haynes Explains Gov't Mule's 'Revolution Come Revolution Go'

Jocelyn & Chris Arndt Recruit Gov't Mule Star For New Song

More Gov't Mule News

Share this article



