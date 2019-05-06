|
Gov't Mule Announce New Release 'Bring On The Music'
Gov't Mule have announced that they will be releasing a new live CD/DVD package called "Bring On The Music - Live at The Capitol Theatre"
The package is set to hit stores on June 28th and was captured durind the band's performance at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY, on April 27th and 28th of last year.
Director Danny Clinch (Pearl Jam, Bruce Springsteen, Foo Fighters, Phish) used 9 cameras to film the over 2 hour show which featured the band's updated stage and production.
The release will feature the full length concert film, interviews, behind the scenes footage and Clinch's photos of the group from over the years, plus more. Watch the trailer here and see the deluxe package track details below:
2 CD/2 DVD Deluxe Package Tracklisting
