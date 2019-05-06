Issues Return With New Song 'Tapping Out'

Issues have released a brand new track called "Tapping Out", which follows the news revealed last month by bassist and backing vocalist Skyler Acord that the band had finish their brand new album.

Acord said in April that the group had finished their new record, which follows their 2016 album "Headspace". He shared, "almost two years to the day from the first writing session. It (literally) almost killed us in more ways than one but good art comes from conflict. I can't wait for you to hear what we went through, woven into the music we're all so proud of."

Now fans have their first taste of new music with the track "Tapping Out". Check it out here. The band had this to say, "We couldn't be more thrilled to finally release new music.

"'Tapping Out' is not only a highly anticipated drop for us, but lyrically highlights the struggles of trying to make something work time and time again. Eventually, you just want to tap out. Whether it's in a relationship, with yourself, or even with a band!

"The competition better start 'tapping out now...' Because Issues are back."





