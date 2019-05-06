Manchester Orchestra Offshoot Bad Books Stream New Songs Bad Books, which features Kevin Devine along with Manchester Orchestra stars Andy Hull and Robert McDowell, have premiered two brand new songs. The two new tracks come from the group's forthcoming album "III" (out digitally on June 14th, on CD on June 21st). The first song is Andy Hull's "Lake House" and he had this to say, "'Lake House' is quite a personal song to me. We tried to place it in a sonic environment that felt three dimensional. Instead of just hearing the song left and right, we wanted to have the sounds feel forward, backwards, above and below. Hopefully achieving a certain level of floating and immersive movements to take the listener along with the lyrical journey." Listen to it here. The second track is Kevin Devine's "I Love You, I'm Sorry, Please Help Me, Thank You". He had this to say, "I wrote the song after the birth of my daughter, about the difficult time I was having reconciling some of what was so terrifying to me about that moment atmospherically/culturally with the indescribable experience I was having as a new father. And also about how even the profound joy I felt didn't dissolve every preexisting ugly knuckle kicking around in my psyche. I'd heard this phrase offered as a prayer in a secular setting. It offers me a bit of perspective and calm when things feel overwhelming. It feels good to sing." Listen to it here.

Related Stories



Manchester Orchestra Offshoot Bad Books Stream New Songs Bad Books Announce First Tour In Six Years More Bad Books News Share this article

