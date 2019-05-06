News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Metallica Break Out Rarity In Lisbon

05-06-2019
Metallica

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming official video of a performance their 2003 track, "Frantic", from a May 1 show at Estádio do Restelo in Lisbon, Portugal.

The tune was the second single from the band's eighth album, "St. Anger", which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 on its way to US sales of more than 2 million copies.

The Lisbon gig - which marked the opening date of Metallica's 2019 European WorldWired stadium series - saw the first performance of "Frantic" in eight years alongside several new additions to the set, including three other tour debuts: 1986's "Disposable Heroes", 1991's "The God That Failed" and 2014's "Lords Of Summer."

Now in its fourth year, the extensive world tour is in support of the band's tenth studio record, "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct", which debuted atop the charts in two dozen countries while earning sales of more than five million copies worldwide.

Metallica's 25-date spring/summer concert series will wrap up in Mannheim, Germany in late August. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


