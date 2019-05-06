The Who Share Rehearsal Footage For Symphonic Tour

(hennemusic) The Who are sharing video footage from rehearsals as they prepare to launch the Moving On! symphonic tour of North America in Grand Rapids, MI on May 7.

Surviving members Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend will be joined by a local symphony orchestra each night of the 29-show series, which has been split into spring and fall campaigns.

"The Who are touring again in 2019," says Townshend. "Roger christened this tour Moving On! I love it. It is what both of us want to do. Move on, with new music, classic Who music, all performed in new and exciting ways. Taking risks, nothing to lose. Looking forward to seeing you all. Are you ready?"

"Be aware Who fans!," adds Daltrey. "Just because it's The Who with an orchestra, in no way will it compromise the way Pete and I deliver our music. This will be full throttle Who with horns and bells on."

The duo will be joined on the spring leg by a number of guests, including Dirty Honey, Arkells, Reignwolf, Peter Wolf, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Leslie Mendelson, The HillBenders and Moon Vs. Sun. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





