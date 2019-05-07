Bastille Streaming Song From Forthcoming Album 'Doom Days'

Bastille have released a brand new track called "Joy". The song is the lead single from the group's forthcoming album "Doom Days," which is set to hit stores on June 14tj.

The new album was by Dan Smith with bandmates Kyle Simmons, Will Farquarson and Chris 'Woody' Wood, and producer Mark Crew. Listen to the first song revealed from the effort via the official visualizerhere.

They will be supporting the new album by launching a U.S. tour this fall which will be kicking off on September 6th in Philadelphia, PA at The Met. See all of the dates and the album track details below:



Every online ticket order purchased for the U.S. dates on the fall tour will include a CD of the new album. The pre-sale code will be revealed on the band's Instagram Stories the morning of the pre-sale launch. The artist ticket pre-sale begins on Friday, May 3, at 10:00 AM local time. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, May 10, starting at 10:00 AM local time.

Tracklisting:

1. Quarter Past Midnight

2. Bad Decisions

3. The Waves

4. Divide

5. Million Pieces

6. Doom Days

7. Nocturnal Creatures

8. 4AM

9. Another Place

10. Those Nights

11. Joy



Bastille - North American Tour

9/16 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

9/17 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

9/18 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

9/20 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

9/21 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

9/22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

9/24 - New York, NY - Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

9/27 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

9/28 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union LIVE!

9/29 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!

10/1 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre

10/2 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre

10/4 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

10/5 - Salt Lake City, UT - Saltair Pavilion

10/7 -Portland, OR - Theatre of The Clouds @ Moda Center

10/8 - Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

10/9 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater

10/11 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

10/12 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

10/13 - San Diego, CA - CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

10/15 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

10/17 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

10/18 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall Lawn

10/19 - Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheater

10/21 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC Concert Hall

10/22 - Nashville, TN - Municipal Auditorium

10/23 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

10/25 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

10/26 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

10/27 - Miami, FL - Bayfront Park Amphitheater

10/29 - Mexico City, MX - Pepsi Center





