Bastille Streaming Song From Forthcoming Album 'Doom Days'
05-07-2019
Bastille have released a brand new track called "Joy". The song is the lead single from the group's forthcoming album "Doom Days," which is set to hit stores on June 14tj.
The new album was by Dan Smith with bandmates Kyle Simmons, Will Farquarson and Chris 'Woody' Wood, and producer Mark Crew. Listen to the first song revealed from the effort via the official visualizerhere.
They will be supporting the new album by launching a U.S. tour this fall which will be kicking off on September 6th in Philadelphia, PA at The Met. See all of the dates and the album track details below:
Today, as the album pre-order launched, Bastille shared the lead single "Joy" - stream HERE - and announced its fall North American tour. The run will kick off on September 16 at The Met in Philadelphia and include shows at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City (September 24) and the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles (October 12).
Every online ticket order purchased for the U.S. dates on the fall tour will include a CD of the new album. The pre-sale code will be revealed on the band's Instagram Stories the morning of the pre-sale launch. The artist ticket pre-sale begins on Friday, May 3, at 10:00 AM local time. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, May 10, starting at 10:00 AM local time.
Tracklisting:
1. Quarter Past Midnight
2. Bad Decisions
3. The Waves
4. Divide
5. Million Pieces
6. Doom Days
7. Nocturnal Creatures
8. 4AM
9. Another Place
10. Those Nights
11. Joy
Bastille - North American Tour
9/16 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met
9/17 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
9/18 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
9/20 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
9/21 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
9/22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
9/24 - New York, NY - Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
9/27 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
9/28 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union LIVE!
9/29 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!
10/1 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre
10/2 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre
10/4 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom
10/5 - Salt Lake City, UT - Saltair Pavilion
10/7 -Portland, OR - Theatre of The Clouds @ Moda Center
10/8 - Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
10/9 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater
10/11 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley
10/12 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre
10/13 - San Diego, CA - CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
10/15 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre
10/17 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom
10/18 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall Lawn
10/19 - Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheater
10/21 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC Concert Hall
10/22 - Nashville, TN - Municipal Auditorium
10/23 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
10/25 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
10/26 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place
10/27 - Miami, FL - Bayfront Park Amphitheater
10/29 - Mexico City, MX - Pepsi Center
