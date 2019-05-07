News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Bauhaus Icon David J Releases Video For Rose McGowan Collaboration

05-07-2019
David J

David J of Bauhaus and Love & Rockets fame has released a music video for his new single 'The Auteur (Redux / The Starlet's Cut)" which features guest vocals from actress Rose McGowan.

The new promo clip was created by Scott Saw of Fuze Studios and can be streamed here. The track comes from David's forthcoming double album 'Missive To An Angel From The Halls Of Infamy And Allure'.

The record will also feature guest spots from Paul Wallfisch (Swans), Larry Mullins AKA Toby Dammit (Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds), Sean Eden (Luna) and Emily Jane White (backing vocals).

David had this to say about the new single, "The original version of 'The Auteur' was released as part of an EP in 2002, an old song that tells a much older story but one which in light of the whole #metoo movement now has an addendum.

"The most vocal proponent of that righteous call for respect and culpability, Rose McGowan, makes a fitting and emotional appearance on this brand new version's reprise.

"Rose told me that she related to the lyrics on a very personal level and, because of this, she is also considering recording her own version of the song."


Related Stories


Bauhaus Icon David J Releases Video For Rose McGowan Collaboration

Former David Lee Roth Guitarist Surgery Update

Former David Lee Roth Guitarist 'Touch And Go' Ahead Of Operation

Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Auctioning Personal Guitar Collection

Van Halen Frontman David Lee Roth's Eat Em' And Smile Band Reunite

Unreleased David Bowie Tracks In New Collection

Pearl Jam Rock David Bowie Classic For First Time At Stadium Show 2018 In Review

David Bowie's First Demo Recording Found 2018 In Review

Pink Floyd Stream First Official Video To Feature David Gilmour 2018 In Review

Pearl Jam Release Live Video For David Bowie Classic

More David J News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Meat Loaf Reportedly Breaks Collarbone In Stage Fall- Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Announces North America Tour- Paul Stanley Says KISS Could Continue Without Him- more

Tool Debut Two Brand New Songs Live- Blink-182 and Lil Wayne Announce North American Tour- Journey Announce Short U.S. Tour- Elton John Biopic 'Rocket Man' Video- more

Lamb Of God Allegedly Robbed In Phoenix- Journey's Neal Schon Launches New Mobile App- Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Goes Behind The Scenes On New Album- more

Christian Rocker Wants To Help Van Halen Make New Album- Stone Temple Pilots and Rival Sons Plot Fall Tour- Judas Priest Rock Rarities In North American Tour Kick Off- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Meat Loaf Reportedly Breaks Collarbone In Stage Fall

Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Announces North America Tour

Paul Stanley Says KISS Could Continue Without Him

Hellyeah Recruit Stone Sour Star For Vinnie Paul Tribute Show

Incubus Announce 'Make Yourself' 20th Anniversary Tour

Slipknot To Rock Late Night TV

Sammy Hagar And The Circle Streaming New Song

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Releases Three Part Podcast

Bruce Springsteen Does Surprise Jam With Steven Van Zandt

Allman Betts Band Announce Album and John Fogerty Tour Dates

Bauhaus Icon David J Releases Video For Rose McGowan Collaboration

Bastille Streaming Song From Forthcoming Album 'Doom Days'

Pink Floyd Release Classic 1969 Performance Video

Noel Gallagher Goes Retro With 'Black Star Dancing' Video

Lenny Kravitz Announces Raise Vibration North American tour

Singled Out: JonoJosh's Restart

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Tony Campanella - Taking it to the Street

Get To Know... Linda Bella

Quick Flicks: Sheryl Crow - Live at the Capitol Theater

Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises Edition (Megacruise, Cruise To The Edge and more)

Hot In The City: Lamb of God, Static X, DevilDriver and more

Buckcherry - Warpaint

Caught In The Act: Three Days Grace Live

Sites and Sounds: Celebrate Motown's 60th Anniversary at the Motown Museum in Detroit

Sites and Sounds: Prince Celebration 2019

Live from Celebrity Theatre: The Musical Box

Caught In The Act: Last In Line Live

Caught In The Act: Disturbed Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Buddy Guy

Caught In The Act: Billy Idol and Steve Stevens Live

Red Dragon Cartel Live

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.