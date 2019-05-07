Bauhaus Icon David J Releases Video For Rose McGowan Collaboration

David J of Bauhaus and Love & Rockets fame has released a music video for his new single 'The Auteur (Redux / The Starlet's Cut)" which features guest vocals from actress Rose McGowan.

The new promo clip was created by Scott Saw of Fuze Studios and can be streamed here. The track comes from David's forthcoming double album 'Missive To An Angel From The Halls Of Infamy And Allure'.

The record will also feature guest spots from Paul Wallfisch (Swans), Larry Mullins AKA Toby Dammit (Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds), Sean Eden (Luna) and Emily Jane White (backing vocals).

David had this to say about the new single, "The original version of 'The Auteur' was released as part of an EP in 2002, an old song that tells a much older story but one which in light of the whole #metoo movement now has an addendum.

"The most vocal proponent of that righteous call for respect and culpability, Rose McGowan, makes a fitting and emotional appearance on this brand new version's reprise.

"Rose told me that she related to the lyrics on a very personal level and, because of this, she is also considering recording her own version of the song."





