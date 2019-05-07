News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Bruce Springsteen Does Surprise Jam With Steven Van Zandt

05-07-2019
Bruce Springsteen

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen made a surprise guest appearance with E Street Band's Little Steven during his show at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills, CA on May 4.

Rolling Stone reports Van Zandt and his Disciples Of Soul outfit were hosting a release event for their new album, "Summer Of Sorcery", when they were joined during the encore portion of the evening by Springsteen, who sat in on "Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out", the guitarist's 1985 single, "Sun City", and the title track to Southside Johnny And The Asbury Jukes 1986 debut, "I Don't Want To Go Home."

Springsteen's appearance at the show was widely predicted by fans after he announced he'd be appearing at a Netflix event in Los Angeles that happened to take place the day after the Little Steven concert.

The New Jersey rocker previously played with Little Steven and the band at some of their earliest shows after reforming in 2017. Watch video fo the jam here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Bruce Springsteen Does Surprise Jam With Steven Van Zandt

