Bruce Springsteen Does Surprise Jam With Steven Van Zandt

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen made a surprise guest appearance with E Street Band's Little Steven during his show at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills, CA on May 4.

Rolling Stone reports Van Zandt and his Disciples Of Soul outfit were hosting a release event for their new album, "Summer Of Sorcery", when they were joined during the encore portion of the evening by Springsteen, who sat in on "Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out", the guitarist's 1985 single, "Sun City", and the title track to Southside Johnny And The Asbury Jukes 1986 debut, "I Don't Want To Go Home."

Springsteen's appearance at the show was widely predicted by fans after he announced he'd be appearing at a Netflix event in Los Angeles that happened to take place the day after the Little Steven concert.

The New Jersey rocker previously played with Little Steven and the band at some of their earliest shows after reforming in 2017. Watch video fo the jam here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Bruce Springsteen Streaming New Song 'Hello Sunshine'

Bruce Springsteen Announces New Album 'Western Stars'

Bruce Springsteen Makes Surprise Appearance At Benefit Show

Billy Joel Jams With Bruce Springsteen At Milestone Concert 2018 In Review

Why KISS Opted Not To Sue Bruce Springsteen Over Song 2018 In Review

Bruce Springsteen Wraps Up Springsteen On Broadway Series

Bruce Springsteen's Born To Run Album Gets Unusual Makeover

Bruce Springsteen Releases Legendary 1975 Roxy Show

Bruce Springsteen Addresses E Street Band Report

More Bruce Springsteen News

Share this article



