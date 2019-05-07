News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Incubus Announce 'Make Yourself' 20th Anniversary Tour

05-07-2019
Incubus

Incubus have announced that they will be hitting the road this fall to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their hit album "Make Yourself" with a tour across the U.S.

The 20 Years of Make Yourself & Beyond tour is set to kick off on September 13th in Denver, CO at the Fillmore Auditorium and the trek will feature support from Dub Trio, Wild Belle and Le Butcherettes on select dates.

Brandon Boyd had this to say, "We are so looking forward to this Fall tour. Make Yourself was such a pivotal moment in our band and we are beyond excited to reintroduce this album to our audience while also showcasing the many musical roads it ultimately led us down. See you soon!". See the dates below:

Incubus - 20 Years of Make Yourself & Beyond 2019 Fall Tour
Fri, September 13 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium*
Sun, September 15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex*
Tues, September 17 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theater*
Wed, September 18 - Bonner, MT - Kettlehouse Amphitheater*
Fri, September 20 - Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium*
Tues, September 24 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic*
Thurs, September 26 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl*
Sat, September 28 - Dana Point, CA - Ohana Music and Arts Festival Doheny State Beach*
Thurs, October 3 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall+
Sat, October 5 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia+
Tues, October 8 - Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre +
Fri, October 11 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort+
Sat, October 12 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre+
Tues, October 15 - Toronto, ON - Sony Centre for the Performing Arts+
Wed, October 16 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre Detroit+
Fri, October 18 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom+
Mon, October 21 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater+
Thurs, October 24 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre+
Sat, October 26 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre+
Fri, November 8 - Pittsburgh, PA - Heinz Hall**
Sat, November 9 - Akron, OH - Akron Civic Theatre**
Mon, November 11 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre**
Tues, November 12 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee**
Thurs, November 14 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre**
Fri, November 15 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace**
Sat, November 16 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre**
Mon, November 18 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion**
Tues, November 19 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater**
Fri, November 22 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory**
Sun, November 24 - Houston, TX - Revention Music Center**
Tues, November 26 - New Orleans, LA - Fillmore New Orleans**
Wed, November 27 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium**
Fri, November 29 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts**
Sat, November 30 - St. Petersburg, FL - The Mahaffey Theater**
Sun, December 1 - West Palm Beach, FL - Kravis Center**
Tues, December 3 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy**
Thurs, December 5 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz**
Fri, December 6 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte**
Sat, December 7 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues Myrtle Beach**

*with Dub Trio
+with Wild Belle
**with Le Butcherettes


Related Stories


Incubus Announce 'Make Yourself' 20th Anniversary Tour

Tame Impala, Beck, Cage The Elephant and Incubus For Skaky Knees

Metallica Night- Incubus Announce Summer Tour- The Forum Turned Purple For Prince- Bullet For My Valentine Release New Video and more

Metallica Night- Incubus Announce Summer Tour- The Forum Turned Purple For Prince- Bullet For My Valentine Release New Video and more

System Of A Down, Incubus, Clutch, At The Drive In One Off Announced

Incubus and Jack Johnson To Headline Sea.Hear.Now Festival

Incubus Release New Music Video for 'Loneliest'

Incubus Announce Rescheduled Las Vegas Dates Following Shooting

Incubus Postpone Residency After Route 91 Shooting Tragedy

Incubus Perform 'Aqueous Transmission' Duet With Solange

More Incubus News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Meat Loaf Reportedly Breaks Collarbone In Stage Fall- Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Announces North America Tour- Paul Stanley Says KISS Could Continue Without Him- more

Tool Debut Two Brand New Songs Live- Blink-182 and Lil Wayne Announce North American Tour- Journey Announce Short U.S. Tour- Elton John Biopic 'Rocket Man' Video- more

Lamb Of God Allegedly Robbed In Phoenix- Journey's Neal Schon Launches New Mobile App- Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Goes Behind The Scenes On New Album- more

Christian Rocker Wants To Help Van Halen Make New Album- Stone Temple Pilots and Rival Sons Plot Fall Tour- Judas Priest Rock Rarities In North American Tour Kick Off- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Meat Loaf Reportedly Breaks Collarbone In Stage Fall

Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Announces North America Tour

Paul Stanley Says KISS Could Continue Without Him

Hellyeah Recruit Stone Sour Star For Vinnie Paul Tribute Show

Incubus Announce 'Make Yourself' 20th Anniversary Tour

Slipknot To Rock Late Night TV

Sammy Hagar And The Circle Streaming New Song

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Releases Three Part Podcast

Bruce Springsteen Does Surprise Jam With Steven Van Zandt

Allman Betts Band Announce Album and John Fogerty Tour Dates

Bauhaus Icon David J Releases Video For Rose McGowan Collaboration

Bastille Streaming Song From Forthcoming Album 'Doom Days'

Pink Floyd Release Classic 1969 Performance Video

Noel Gallagher Goes Retro With 'Black Star Dancing' Video

Lenny Kravitz Announces Raise Vibration North American tour

Singled Out: JonoJosh's Restart

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Tony Campanella - Taking it to the Street

Get To Know... Linda Bella

Quick Flicks: Sheryl Crow - Live at the Capitol Theater

Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises Edition (Megacruise, Cruise To The Edge and more)

Hot In The City: Lamb of God, Static X, DevilDriver and more

Buckcherry - Warpaint

Caught In The Act: Three Days Grace Live

Sites and Sounds: Celebrate Motown's 60th Anniversary at the Motown Museum in Detroit

Sites and Sounds: Prince Celebration 2019

Live from Celebrity Theatre: The Musical Box

Caught In The Act: Last In Line Live

Caught In The Act: Disturbed Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Buddy Guy

Caught In The Act: Billy Idol and Steve Stevens Live

Red Dragon Cartel Live

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.