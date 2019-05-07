Incubus Announce 'Make Yourself' 20th Anniversary Tour

Incubus have announced that they will be hitting the road this fall to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their hit album "Make Yourself" with a tour across the U.S.

The 20 Years of Make Yourself & Beyond tour is set to kick off on September 13th in Denver, CO at the Fillmore Auditorium and the trek will feature support from Dub Trio, Wild Belle and Le Butcherettes on select dates.

Brandon Boyd had this to say, "We are so looking forward to this Fall tour. Make Yourself was such a pivotal moment in our band and we are beyond excited to reintroduce this album to our audience while also showcasing the many musical roads it ultimately led us down. See you soon!". See the dates below:

Incubus - 20 Years of Make Yourself & Beyond 2019 Fall Tour

Fri, September 13 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium*

Sun, September 15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex*

Tues, September 17 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theater*

Wed, September 18 - Bonner, MT - Kettlehouse Amphitheater*

Fri, September 20 - Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium*

Tues, September 24 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic*

Thurs, September 26 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl*

Sat, September 28 - Dana Point, CA - Ohana Music and Arts Festival Doheny State Beach*

Thurs, October 3 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall+

Sat, October 5 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia+

Tues, October 8 - Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre +

Fri, October 11 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort+

Sat, October 12 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre+

Tues, October 15 - Toronto, ON - Sony Centre for the Performing Arts+

Wed, October 16 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre Detroit+

Fri, October 18 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom+

Mon, October 21 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater+

Thurs, October 24 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre+

Sat, October 26 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre+

Fri, November 8 - Pittsburgh, PA - Heinz Hall**

Sat, November 9 - Akron, OH - Akron Civic Theatre**

Mon, November 11 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre**

Tues, November 12 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee**

Thurs, November 14 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre**

Fri, November 15 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace**

Sat, November 16 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre**

Mon, November 18 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion**

Tues, November 19 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater**

Fri, November 22 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory**

Sun, November 24 - Houston, TX - Revention Music Center**

Tues, November 26 - New Orleans, LA - Fillmore New Orleans**

Wed, November 27 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium**

Fri, November 29 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts**

Sat, November 30 - St. Petersburg, FL - The Mahaffey Theater**

Sun, December 1 - West Palm Beach, FL - Kravis Center**

Tues, December 3 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy**

Thurs, December 5 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz**

Fri, December 6 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte**

Sat, December 7 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues Myrtle Beach**



*with Dub Trio

+with Wild Belle

**with Le Butcherettes





Related Stories

Tame Impala, Beck, Cage The Elephant and Incubus For Skaky Knees

Metallica Night- Incubus Announce Summer Tour- The Forum Turned Purple For Prince- Bullet For My Valentine Release New Video and more

Metallica Night- Incubus Announce Summer Tour- The Forum Turned Purple For Prince- Bullet For My Valentine Release New Video and more

System Of A Down, Incubus, Clutch, At The Drive In One Off Announced

Incubus and Jack Johnson To Headline Sea.Hear.Now Festival

Incubus Release New Music Video for 'Loneliest'

Incubus Announce Rescheduled Las Vegas Dates Following Shooting

Incubus Postpone Residency After Route 91 Shooting Tragedy

Incubus Perform 'Aqueous Transmission' Duet With Solange

More Incubus News

Share this article



