Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Announces North America Tour

05-07-2019
Robert Plant

(hennemusic) Robert Plant has announced dates for a short tour of North America this fall with The Sensational Space Shifters. Joining Plant and company on the trek will be Lillie Mae.

The 10-date series will begin on September 13 at the Harvest Jazz And Blues Festival in Fredericton, New Brunswick before the band play nine US shows, wrapping up in Bend, OR on October 3.

Fan pre-sales begin Wednesday, May 8 at 10 a.m. local time, with general public tickets going on sale Friday, May 10 at 10 a.m. local time.

Plant will next be seen on the road when he launches a European tour in Stockholm, Sweden on June 13; the three-week trip will conclude with a July 4 appearance at the Denmark's prestigious Roskilde Festival.

The Led Zeppelin rocker is among the lineup announced to appear at the Woodstock 50 Music and Arts Fair in Watkins Glen, NY this August; the event's status remains unconfirmed following recent news that the financial backer has pulled out, while organizers claim the three-day festival will move forward as planned. See the tour dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


