News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Paul Stanley Says KISS Could Continue Without Him

05-07-2019
KISS

Paul Stanley says that he could see KISS continuing on as a band with new members after he and his fellow cofounder Gene Simmons retire from music.

Stanley had made similar comments in the past and during a Q&A for Paste Magazine late last month he was asked if he thought that the band could still continue without him and Simmons.

He responding, "I think that longevity necessitates change, and for something that's viable to continue, it can mean all kinds of changes in personnel. Certainly the perfect example would be a sports team or an army. When you have a common cause in something you believe in, if somebody falls by the wayside or leaves, they're replaced.

"I'm well aware of my own mortality, and as much as I might like to go on forever, I won't," he continued. "And even at this point, there are no 67-year-old basketball players, football players, but you're looking at a guy here who's basically doing the same thing and has all the scars and stitches and screws and what have you to prove it. At some point, that has to stop.

"I think that KISS has served a huge purpose and brings incredible joy to people on the 'End Of The Road' tour. The shows are packed, and not only with the early followers of the band, but people who have heard the legend of what this band does live. And it's something that's more than music. It really is a preaching of self-empowerment and the idea that anything that you're willing to work hard for, you can probably attain. And the idea of celebrating life. Things that may seem simplistic or overtly simplistic, but actually have a timeless depth to them. So when bands continue, ultimately the people in 'em need to change or have to, because of circumstances.

"So that's a long explanation for me feeling that I would have an enormous amount of pride in knowing that we can continue the band once I'm not there anymore," Stanley added. "That would be the ultimate test of its credibility and the role, I think, that it serves.

"I didn't invent the wheel. I am the product of all the people who I looked up to, all the musicians who I respected, and it was kind of like a stew, and then I added my own ingredients to it. But there are other people who are out there who wouldn't necessarily imitate me any more than I imitated my heroes. But there are people out there, I'm sure, who are well equipped to pick up the flag and run with it."


Related Stories


Paul Stanley Says KISS Could Continue Without Him

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Found Security In Stardom

Paul Stanley Of KISS Realized They Had Expiration Date

Former KISS Guitarist Vinnie Vincent Plans New Comeback Show

Paul Stanley Reveals Last Song KISS Plan To Play

KISS Open To Ace And Peter As Special Guests On Farewell Tour

KISS Address Hospitalization Rumors

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley And Foreigner Set For The Big Interview

KISS Guitarist Was In No Win Situation Replacing Legend

KISS Icon Paul Stanley Answers 'Diminished' Voice Question

More KISS News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Meat Loaf Reportedly Breaks Collarbone In Stage Fall- Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Announces North America Tour- Paul Stanley Says KISS Could Continue Without Him- more

Tool Debut Two Brand New Songs Live- Blink-182 and Lil Wayne Announce North American Tour- Journey Announce Short U.S. Tour- Elton John Biopic 'Rocket Man' Video- more

Lamb Of God Allegedly Robbed In Phoenix- Journey's Neal Schon Launches New Mobile App- Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Goes Behind The Scenes On New Album- more

Christian Rocker Wants To Help Van Halen Make New Album- Stone Temple Pilots and Rival Sons Plot Fall Tour- Judas Priest Rock Rarities In North American Tour Kick Off- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Meat Loaf Reportedly Breaks Collarbone In Stage Fall

Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Announces North America Tour

Paul Stanley Says KISS Could Continue Without Him

Hellyeah Recruit Stone Sour Star For Vinnie Paul Tribute Show

Incubus Announce 'Make Yourself' 20th Anniversary Tour

Slipknot To Rock Late Night TV

Sammy Hagar And The Circle Streaming New Song

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Releases Three Part Podcast

Bruce Springsteen Does Surprise Jam With Steven Van Zandt

Allman Betts Band Announce Album and John Fogerty Tour Dates

Bauhaus Icon David J Releases Video For Rose McGowan Collaboration

Bastille Streaming Song From Forthcoming Album 'Doom Days'

Pink Floyd Release Classic 1969 Performance Video

Noel Gallagher Goes Retro With 'Black Star Dancing' Video

Lenny Kravitz Announces Raise Vibration North American tour

Singled Out: JonoJosh's Restart

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Tony Campanella - Taking it to the Street

Get To Know... Linda Bella

Quick Flicks: Sheryl Crow - Live at the Capitol Theater

Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises Edition (Megacruise, Cruise To The Edge and more)

Hot In The City: Lamb of God, Static X, DevilDriver and more

Buckcherry - Warpaint

Caught In The Act: Three Days Grace Live

Sites and Sounds: Celebrate Motown's 60th Anniversary at the Motown Museum in Detroit

Sites and Sounds: Prince Celebration 2019

Live from Celebrity Theatre: The Musical Box

Caught In The Act: Last In Line Live

Caught In The Act: Disturbed Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Buddy Guy

Caught In The Act: Billy Idol and Steve Stevens Live

Red Dragon Cartel Live

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.