Pink Floyd Release Classic 1969 Performance Video

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are streaming video of a 1969 performance of their 1968 classic, "Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun", as part of their ongoing vintage video series.

Audio of the band's appearance Forum Musiques in Paris, France would later surface on the extensive 2016 collection, "The Early Years 1965-1972", a 33-disc box set compilation that digs deep into the UK outfit's groundbreaking work from the era.

The song itself originally appeared on the group's second album, "A Saucerful Of Secrets", which mixed music from outgoing founding member Syd Barrett and incoming guitarist David Gilmour; it also appeared on the live portion of 1969's "Ummagumma" and as part of the 1972 movie, "Pink Floyd: Live at Pompeii."

Roger Waters recently reunited with Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets band for a performance of "Set The Controls For The Heart of The Sun" during an April 19 show at The Beacon Theatre in New York. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





