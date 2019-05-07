News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Pink Floyd Release Classic 1969 Performance Video

05-07-2019
Pink Floyd

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are streaming video of a 1969 performance of their 1968 classic, "Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun", as part of their ongoing vintage video series.

Audio of the band's appearance Forum Musiques in Paris, France would later surface on the extensive 2016 collection, "The Early Years 1965-1972", a 33-disc box set compilation that digs deep into the UK outfit's groundbreaking work from the era.

The song itself originally appeared on the group's second album, "A Saucerful Of Secrets", which mixed music from outgoing founding member Syd Barrett and incoming guitarist David Gilmour; it also appeared on the live portion of 1969's "Ummagumma" and as part of the 1972 movie, "Pink Floyd: Live at Pompeii."

Roger Waters recently reunited with Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets band for a performance of "Set The Controls For The Heart of The Sun" during an April 19 show at The Beacon Theatre in New York. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Pink Floyd Release Classic 1969 Performance Video

Roger Waters Jams Pink Floyd Classic With Nick Mason

Pink Floyd Announce Limited Edition Colored Disc Reissue

Pink Floyd In The Studio For The Division Bell Anniversary

Pink Floyd Release Video For 1968 Rarity

Pink Floyd Streaming Video Of A Series Of 1968 Performances

Pink Floyd Announce Special Reissue For Record Store Day

Pink Floyd Release Video Of 1968 performance of Astronomy Domine

Rodrigo y Gabriela Stream Cover Of Pink Floyd Classic

Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Auctioning Personal Guitar Collection

More Pink Floyd News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Meat Loaf Reportedly Breaks Collarbone In Stage Fall- Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Announces North America Tour- Paul Stanley Says KISS Could Continue Without Him- more

Tool Debut Two Brand New Songs Live- Blink-182 and Lil Wayne Announce North American Tour- Journey Announce Short U.S. Tour- Elton John Biopic 'Rocket Man' Video- more

Lamb Of God Allegedly Robbed In Phoenix- Journey's Neal Schon Launches New Mobile App- Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Goes Behind The Scenes On New Album- more

Christian Rocker Wants To Help Van Halen Make New Album- Stone Temple Pilots and Rival Sons Plot Fall Tour- Judas Priest Rock Rarities In North American Tour Kick Off- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Meat Loaf Reportedly Breaks Collarbone In Stage Fall

Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Announces North America Tour

Paul Stanley Says KISS Could Continue Without Him

Hellyeah Recruit Stone Sour Star For Vinnie Paul Tribute Show

Incubus Announce 'Make Yourself' 20th Anniversary Tour

Slipknot To Rock Late Night TV

Sammy Hagar And The Circle Streaming New Song

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Releases Three Part Podcast

Bruce Springsteen Does Surprise Jam With Steven Van Zandt

Allman Betts Band Announce Album and John Fogerty Tour Dates

Bauhaus Icon David J Releases Video For Rose McGowan Collaboration

Bastille Streaming Song From Forthcoming Album 'Doom Days'

Pink Floyd Release Classic 1969 Performance Video

Noel Gallagher Goes Retro With 'Black Star Dancing' Video

Lenny Kravitz Announces Raise Vibration North American tour

Singled Out: JonoJosh's Restart

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Tony Campanella - Taking it to the Street

Get To Know... Linda Bella

Quick Flicks: Sheryl Crow - Live at the Capitol Theater

Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises Edition (Megacruise, Cruise To The Edge and more)

Hot In The City: Lamb of God, Static X, DevilDriver and more

Buckcherry - Warpaint

Caught In The Act: Three Days Grace Live

Sites and Sounds: Celebrate Motown's 60th Anniversary at the Motown Museum in Detroit

Sites and Sounds: Prince Celebration 2019

Live from Celebrity Theatre: The Musical Box

Caught In The Act: Last In Line Live

Caught In The Act: Disturbed Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Buddy Guy

Caught In The Act: Billy Idol and Steve Stevens Live

Red Dragon Cartel Live

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.