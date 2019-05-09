News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




AC/DC Name Tarnished By Recruiting Axl Rose Says Fraser

05-09-2019
AC/DC

Longtime AC/DC recording engineer Mike Fraser believes that the band tarnished their name by recruiting Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose to front the band for their 2016 Rock Or Bust Tour.

The legendary band tapped Rose to help them complete their world tour after frontman Brian Johnson was forced to come off the road or risk permanent hearing loss.

Fraser says in an interview with Mastering Music Mastering Life that he understands why the band made the decision and believes Axl did a great job fronting the band but he believes that it "wasn't AC/DC" and to him "It was just a band going through the motions, AC/DC's never been that band."

He said of the decision, "I get it; they had commitments to finish a tour and, you know, Angus [Young] and the rest of AC/DC thought Axl was the one. As a fan, I don't like that choice, but I get it."

He continued, "I think Axl did an amazing job, especially with some of the older stuff that they don't usually do. And Axl's got that higher range. To me, though, it kind of tarnished - in my opinion - the AC/DC name."


