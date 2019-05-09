Led Zeppelin Announce Official Documentary For 50th Anniversary

(hennemusic) The first-ever official Led Zeppelin documentary is currently in post-production and will be shopped to potential distributors at this month's Cannes Film Festival.

According to Variety, the as-yet-untitled project will be released in sync with the band's 50th anniversary celebrations and feature new interviews with Jimmy Page, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones, as well as rare archival interviews with the late John Bonham.

Directed by Bernard MacMahon, the film traces the journeys of the four members through the music scene of the 1960s, their meeting in the summer of 1968, and culminates in 1970 when their second album knocked The Beatles off the top of the charts.

The documentary will feature never-before-seen archive film and photographs, state-of-the-art audio transfers of the band's music and the music of other artists who shaped their sound.

"When I saw everything Bernard had done both visually and sonically on the remarkable achievement that is 'American Epic,'" says Page, "I knew he would be qualified to tell our story."

"Seeing Will Shade, and so many other important early American musicians, brought to life on the big screen in 'American Epic' inspired me to contribute to a very interesting and exciting story," raves Plant.

"The time was right for us to tell our own story for the first time in our own words," adds Jones, "and I think that this film will really bring this story to life." Read more here.

