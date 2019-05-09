Mayhem Announce New Album And Headline Tour

Veteran metal band Mayhem have announced that they will be releasing their brand new studio album on October 25th via their just inked deal with Century Media Records.

The band had this to say, "Once again Mayhem is writing a new chapter in its 35 year history. We are excited to now have joined forces with Century Media and are eager to see what this partnership can do for us both in the future."

More details about the album are still to be revealed but the band has already announced European headline tour to promote the effort. The trek will feature support from Gaahls, WYRD and Gost. See the dates below:

October 31 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje

November 1 - Leiden, Netherlands - Gebr De Nobel

November 5 - Paris, France - La Machine Du Moulin Rouge

November 6 - Rennes, France - L'etage

November 7 - Toulouse, France - Metronum

November 10 - Lyon, France - CCO

November 12 - Milano, Italy - Magazzini Generali

November 14 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

November 15 - Prague, Czech Republic - Meet Factory

November 16 - Berlin, Germany - Astra

November 17 - Lille, France - Tyrant Fest

November 19 - Kassel, Germany - Musik Theater 130BPM

November 21 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connextion Complex

November 22 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob

November 23 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinehalle

November 24 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

November 26 - Tampere, Finland - Pakkahuone

November 27 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia

November 29 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben

November 30 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik





