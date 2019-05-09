|
Mayhem Announce New Album And Headline Tour
Veteran metal band Mayhem have announced that they will be releasing their brand new studio album on October 25th via their just inked deal with Century Media Records.
The band had this to say, "Once again Mayhem is writing a new chapter in its 35 year history. We are excited to now have joined forces with Century Media and are eager to see what this partnership can do for us both in the future."
More details about the album are still to be revealed but the band has already announced European headline tour to promote the effort. The trek will feature support from Gaahls, WYRD and Gost. See the dates below:
October 31 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje
