Mayhem Announce New Album And Headline Tour

05-09-2019
Mayhem

Veteran metal band Mayhem have announced that they will be releasing their brand new studio album on October 25th via their just inked deal with Century Media Records.

The band had this to say, "Once again Mayhem is writing a new chapter in its 35 year history. We are excited to now have joined forces with Century Media and are eager to see what this partnership can do for us both in the future."

More details about the album are still to be revealed but the band has already announced European headline tour to promote the effort. The trek will feature support from Gaahls, WYRD and Gost. See the dates below:

October 31 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje
November 1 - Leiden, Netherlands - Gebr De Nobel
November 5 - Paris, France - La Machine Du Moulin Rouge
November 6 - Rennes, France - L'etage
November 7 - Toulouse, France - Metronum
November 10 - Lyon, France - CCO
November 12 - Milano, Italy - Magazzini Generali
November 14 - Vienna, Austria - Szene
November 15 - Prague, Czech Republic - Meet Factory
November 16 - Berlin, Germany - Astra
November 17 - Lille, France - Tyrant Fest
November 19 - Kassel, Germany - Musik Theater 130BPM
November 21 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connextion Complex
November 22 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob
November 23 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinehalle
November 24 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
November 26 - Tampere, Finland - Pakkahuone
November 27 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia
November 29 - Stockholm, Sweden - Fryshuset Klubben
November 30 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik


