Singled Out: Kurt Travis (Ex-Dance Gavin Dance, A Lot Like Birds)

05-09-2019
Kurt Travis

Former Dance Gavin Dance and A Lot Like Birds frontman Kurt Travis is releasing his new album "There's A Place I Want To Take You" on May 17th and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the song "Easy Peasy." Here is the story:

When this song comes to mind, I can think of multiple interesting thoughts about the process, and the journey that brought us to the final product. Easy Peasy was a rare tentative song name that actually made it to the final album titles, because of it's relevance throughout the recording process and what ended being the subject matter that fit the title.

While recording in Long Island, NY, my body clock was really off, and everyone would make fun of how late I slept in. I often wrote when I woke up, about an hour or two before tracking the vocal parts, so the ideas would be fresh in my head. I started to write about how I don't feel well, and how I don't like to fall asleep in unfamiliar places and began to rhyme certain lines until it became what it is. I also thought since the structure was so simple, it'll be easy peasy to record the song, and get it out of the way, giving more time for the intricate songs.

The guitar part ended up being more difficult than I expected, giving the song's whole theme a little irony. I changed all the tentative names on the album except, for this one. It's (was) an inside joke to me and I already think back very fondly of the days recording this body of work!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!


Singled Out: Kurt Travis (Ex-Dance Gavin Dance, A Lot Like Birds)

