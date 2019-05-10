Metallica's Kirk Hammett Takes Fall Onstage

(hennemusic) Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett slipped and fell onstage during the band's May 8 show in Milan, Italy, and the rocker is sharing video of the incident.

Hammett was performing a solo during "Moth Into Flame" midway through the evening, with both fans and band members getting soaked as a driving rain poured down throughout the concert.

The guitarist slipped on his drenched wah-wah pedal and fell backwards, hitting the stage on his back but promptly righting himself while laughing about it and continuing the song.

"Ummm- I slipped on my wet wah pedal," posted Hammett on Instagram alongside two video clips of the moment. "It rained so much I felt like I was playing guitar in the shower - #slipperywhenwet #wahwahwah #metallicafamily #Metinmilan @metallica"

"When it rains it pours. Thank You Milan!," added the guitarist in a second Instagram post. See the video footage here.

