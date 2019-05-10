Michael Monroe Announces New Album And Tour

(hennemusic) Former Hanoi Rocks singer Michael Monroe has announced dates for a fall tour of Europe in support of his forthcoming album, "One Man Gang."

Due in October, Monroe's eleventh studio set will feature guest appearances by ex-Hanoi Rocks guitarist Nasty Suicide and The Damned legend Captain Sensible. "It's an 'all killers, no fillers' album and I can't wait for you to hear it," says Monroe.

The former Finnish rocker will launch the project with a three-week series of shows that will begin in Oslo, Norway on October 22 and wrap up with a 10-date UK run at the Hard Rock Hell Festival in Great Yarmouth, UK @ Hard Rock Hell Festival on November 9.

Monroe's live band includes longtime member and former Hanoi Rocks/New York Dolls bassist Sami Yaffa, guitarists Rich Jones and Steve Conte, and drummer Karl Rockfist.

"We're excited to get back to a lot of places that we haven't played in quite some time and play some new music for you guys," adds Monroe, "and if your country isn't on the list, sit tight. There's more to come." See the dates here.

