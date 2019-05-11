Singled Out: The DRP's HeroWin The DRP of Primer 55 and Sore fame recently released a new single called "HeroWin" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us the story behind the track. Here is the story: I was only freshly sober for about a year and a half and I swore I was not going to get back into music. The grueling tour schedules between my band Primer 55 and my solo tours as The DRP had kept me busy all through 2009-2012. It led to me trying coke and heroin on the road between the boredom and the highs and lows that causes musicians to feel manic. Then as my brain and body began to heal itself from the damage I had caused it, I slowly started getting the itch to at least write some music again. I borrowed my buddys guitar (I had pawned everything I owned and was in massive debt at the time) and instead of sitting around wasting time watching tv, I began to write the opening riff to my song, "HeroWin" I was still in a dark place, but I also felt a renewed sense of love and life. I began to jot the lyrics down and I wanted to incorporate heroin, (how it is evil and horrible) with the word hero. I felt like both. I was getting clean for both myself and my kids, and my family. I felt evil for what I had done, but my sense of pride was coming back as I got stronger and healthier. I was my own hero. The riffs are dark, but also self reflecting. I feel this is the human condition. I found balance with this song for not only my "real life", but also for this song content and structure.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself right here!

