News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Stolen Lamb Of God Guitar Offered For Sale Online

05-11-2019
Lamb Of God

A few days after Lamb Of God were robbed at a Phoenix concert venue, someone offered Willie Adler's stolen "Warbird" guitar for sale on an online marketplace site.

The Warbird was one of two guitars stolen from the band at the Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix and local police are reportedly investigating the attempted sale three days later of Adler's guitar on the OfferUp.com website, according to a local media report.

Adler took to social media following the theft to share the news with fans with the following post, "ATTENTION ALL...and particularly in the Phoenix area. My main beloved Warbird, along with @jayceerva one of kind hand painted bass; were stolen early Thursday morning from @akchin.pavilion in Phoenix.

"The pieces of sh*t that did this are suspected to be employed by @akchin.pavilion. local hands that were working Wednesday, our tour production day. Apparently, they waited around for all to leave, and made their way into the back of our semi to commit this felony. AGAIN..under the watch of @akchin.pavilion and their security. Karma is a f***in bitch..."


Related Stories


Stolen Lamb Of God Guitar Offered For Sale Online

Lamb Of God Allegedly Robbed In Phoenix

Lamb Of God Work On New Album 'In Full Swing'

Lamb Of God Expand Classic Album For Anniversary Reissue

Lamb Of God Working On Their Next Album

Lamb of God's Mark Morton Aimed To Change Things Up With Album

Lamb Of God Have Begun 'Exciting' and 'Fresh' New Music

Lamb Of God's Mark Morton Reveals Lineup For Solo Band

Lamb Of God's Mark Morton Streams Chester Bennington Collaboration

Chester Benning Appears On Lamb Of God's Mark Morton Solo Album

More Lamb Of God News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Slipknot's Corey Taylor Undergoes Successful Surgery- Stolen Lamb Of God Guitar Offered For Sale Online- Guns N' Roses Reunion Was Natural For Slash- Angels & Airwaves- more

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Takes Fall Onstage- Roger Daltrey Announces The Who's Tommy Orchestral Album- Mastodon Star Explains Why New Album Was Pushed Back- more

AC/DC Name Tarnished By Recruiting Axl Rose Says Fraser- Led Zeppelin Announce Official Documentary- Tool Confirm Summer Release Date For Album- Blink-182- more

Meat Loaf Reportedly Breaks Collarbone In Stage Fall- Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Announces North America Tour- Paul Stanley Says KISS Could Continue Without Him- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Slipknot's Corey Taylor Undergoes Successful Surgery

Stolen Lamb Of God Guitar Offered For Sale Online

Guns N' Roses Reunion Was Natural For Slash

Angels & Airwaves Expand Tour Plans Due To High Demand

Special Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers Video Released

Halestorm's Lzzy Hale Learned Big Lesson From Rock Legends

Whitesnake's David Coverdale Thrilled With Release Of New Album

Singled Out: The DRP's HeroWin

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Takes Fall Onstage

Roger Daltrey Announces The Who's Tommy Orchestral Album

Mastodon Star Explains Why New Album Was Pushed Back

Woodstock 50 Promoter Files Injunction After Investors Back Out

Bruce Springsteen Performs With Little Steven In Asbury Park

Michael Monroe Announces New Album And Tour

Jordan Rudess Leads Guest On Richard Henshall (Haken) Album

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real Stream Song From New Album

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Robin Trower

Tony Campanella - Taking it to the Street

Get To Know... Linda Bella

Quick Flicks: Sheryl Crow - Live at the Capitol Theater

Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises Edition (Megacruise, Cruise To The Edge and more)

Hot In The City: Lamb of God, Static X, DevilDriver and more

Buckcherry - Warpaint

Caught In The Act: Three Days Grace Live

Sites and Sounds: Celebrate Motown's 60th Anniversary at the Motown Museum in Detroit

Sites and Sounds: Prince Celebration 2019

Live from Celebrity Theatre: The Musical Box

Caught In The Act: Last In Line Live

Caught In The Act: Disturbed Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Buddy Guy

Caught In The Act: Billy Idol and Steve Stevens Live

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.