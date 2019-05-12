|
Chris Robinson Brotherhood Recruit New Members For Tour
Chris Robinson Brotherhood have announced that they have recruited Pete Sears to join them as their keyboardists for the start of their upcoming 'Servants of the Sun' tour.
Sears (Rod Stewart, Hot Tuna and Jefferson Starship) will join the band for all of the band's May shows that kick off later this week, including dates in the Southeast, as well as, Dark Star Jubilee and Summer Camp festivals.
Joel Robinow comes aboard for late June performances and a July tour across Europe. He is the founding member of acclaimed indie prog ensemble Once & Future Band who Robinson has frequently championed among his favorite modern artists. See the dates below:
5/16 - Kill Devil Hills, NC - Outer Banks Brewing Station
