Led Zeppelin Stream New Episode Of 50th Anniversary Video Series

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin are streaming the second episode of a recently-launched 50th anniversary video history series online. Billed as "a series of short stories celebrating what happened 50 years ago", the debut edition focused on the recording of the band's self-titled debut at Olympic Studios in London in September of 1968.

Episode two picks up the story as the lineup of Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, John Paul Jones and John Bonham complete sessions for the project and change their name from The New Yardbirds to Led Zeppelin after a comment by Who drummer Keith Moon.

The band signed with Atlantic Records and issue their first record in January of 1969; the set's lone single, "Good Times, Bad Times," was released two months later. Watch the episode and read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





