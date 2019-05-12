News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Singled Out: Sunsleeper's Soften Up

05-12-2019
Sunsleeper

SLC emo rockers Sunsleeper are gearing up to release their new album "You Can Miss Something & Not Want It Back" and we asked Jeffery Mudgett to tell us about the single "Soften Up". Here is the story:

We went into recording our new record with around 13 or so song/song ideas. These songs/ideas consisted of song structure and melody. None of the lyrics or lead guitar had been written at the time. I had a notebook of lyrics and hundreds of ideas on my phone notepad, but none of which had been associated with any of the songs yet. I tend to finish a song instrumentally and let the sonic feeling dictate the mood and lyrical content. While we were tracking the record I began categorizing my lyrics by theme or feeling. By the time we finished tracking instruments, I had several categories and had decided upon which lyrics fit with the moods of each song.

"Soften Up" was the first song we tackled. The theme decided upon for the song was my struggle with self-deprecating feelings. It was definitely the category with the most lyrics to pick through which was a little daunting. Instead of overthinking it, Nathan (our producer) threw me in the booth with a quick draft of lyrics that we had barely amended just to get a general idea of the song direction and adjust melody and phrasing. We ended up sticking with the first draft of lyrics for the intro/choruses. From there, the verses and bridge flowed naturally.

In in the middle of recording a record with my friends on the other side of the country, I still was wrestling with the feelings that I was writing about in this very song. When things go well in my life, my mind tells me I don't deserve to feel happy. When things are going poorly, my mind tells me it's my fault. For whatever reason my instinct is to blame myself in any given situation. I usually internalize these feelings as to not upset the people closest to me. The last thing I want is to make someone else feel like my head-space is somehow reflective of them or something they've done. This is why writing music is so essential for my well being. I can get these feelings off my chest in a none-destructive way while at the same time, relate to the listener and hopefully give them some kind of comfort knowing we struggle with similar things. This is at least my intention. If something I've written can give solace to someone out there, then I'm fulfilled.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself right here!


