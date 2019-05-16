News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Arrests Made Over Stolen Lamb Of God Guitars

05-16-2019
Lamb Of God

Phoenix police have arrest three men in connection to the theft of three Lamb of God's guitars from the at Ak-Chin Pavilion before dawn on May 2nd, but the guitars have not yet been recovered.

Sgt. Vince Lewis of the Phoenix Police Department issued a statement about the arrest of William Widener, Michael Blakeslee and Justin Petersen on suspicion of theft and trafficking in stolen property., according to local reports.

Lewis said in the statement, "someone entered the trailer where musical equipment belonging to a band was being held and removed three unique and valuable guitars.

"Phoenix Police detectives located one of the guitars for sale on an online app [Adler's "Warbird" ESP guitar OfferUp.com, as previously reported.] Another suspect attempted to pawn one of the guitars, but was turned away. Through the course of the investigation, detectives identified and located three suspects."


Related Stories


Arrests Made Over Stolen Lamb Of God Guitars

Stolen Lamb Of God Guitar Offered For Sale Online

Lamb Of God Allegedly Robbed In Phoenix

Lamb Of God Work On New Album 'In Full Swing'

Lamb Of God Expand Classic Album For Anniversary Reissue

Lamb Of God Working On Their Next Album

Lamb of God's Mark Morton Aimed To Change Things Up With Album

Lamb Of God Have Begun 'Exciting' and 'Fresh' New Music

Lamb Of God's Mark Morton Reveals Lineup For Solo Band

Lamb Of God's Mark Morton Streams Chester Bennington Collaboration

More Lamb Of God News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Led Zeppelin Reunion Idea Give Robert Plant Hives- Arrests Made Over Stolen Lamb Of God Guitars- Eric Clapton Plays Prince's 'Purple Rain'- Motley Crue Top Rock Hall Fan Vote- more

Guns N' Roses Wanted Izzy Stradlin For Reunion- KISS Add New Date To Farewell Tour- Steven Tyler and Marilyn Manson Jam With Hollywood Vampires- Experience Hendrix- more

Steve Perry Not Interested In Relationship With Journey- Black Sabbath Members Reunite For Special Honor- Slipknot's Corey Taylor Says 'Surgery Was Swell'- more

Unreleased David Lee Roth Music Shared By John 5- Keenan Answers Fans Skepticism Over Tool Album Release Date- Glenn Hughes Postpones Tour Due To Illness- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Led Zeppelin Reunion Idea Give Robert Plant Hives

Arrests Made Over Stolen Lamb Of God Guitars

Eric Clapton Plays Prince Classic 'Purple Rain'

Motley Crue Top Rock Hall's Voice Your Choice Fan Vote

KISS Earn Almost $60 Million For Retirement Tour So Far

Thy Art Is Murder Frontman Leaving Tour Early

Metallica Release Live Video For Master Of Puppets Rarity

Shinedown Add North American Tour Leg

Alice In Chains Release 'Rainier Fog' Video

Bad Company In The Studio For 45th Debut Anniversary

Bobby Rush Announces New Album 'Top Of The Blues'

Singled Out: Nowhere Nation's Omicron

Guns N' Roses Wanted Izzy Stradlin For Reunion

KISS Add New Date To Farewell Tour

Steven Tyler and Marilyn Manson Jam With Hollywood Vampires

Experience Hendrix Tour Fall Leg Announced

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Outerfield - Pleasant Grove Hotel

Caught In The Act: Michael Schenker Fest Part 1

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Robin Trower

Tony Campanella - Taking it to the Street

Get To Know... Linda Bella

Quick Flicks: Sheryl Crow - Live at the Capitol Theater

Sites and Sounds: Music Cruises Edition (Megacruise, Cruise To The Edge and more)

Hot In The City: Lamb of God, Static X, DevilDriver and more

Buckcherry - Warpaint

Caught In The Act: Three Days Grace Live

Sites and Sounds: Celebrate Motown's 60th Anniversary at the Motown Museum in Detroit

Sites and Sounds: Prince Celebration 2019

Live from Celebrity Theatre: The Musical Box

Caught In The Act: Last In Line Live

Caught In The Act: Disturbed Live

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.