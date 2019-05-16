News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Thy Art Is Murder Frontman Leaving Tour Early

05-16-2019
Thy Art Is Murder

Thy Art Is Murder frontman CJ McMahon has announced that he left the band's current North American tour after Wednesday night's show in Philadelphia.

McMahon departed from the trek to go home to with his wife as she gives birth to their child. The band has recruited Molotov Solution's Nicholas Arthur to fill in for CJ.

The group had this to say earlier this week, "We had all hoped he would be able to finish the last week of the tour with us but he has to make it home now as the docs have said that the baby could come as early as next week. We wish him and his wife all the best and cannot wait to meet the little prince of darkness.

"Further to this, as master planners for all contingencies, we reached out ahead of time to our old friend Nicholas Arthur (Molotov Solution) to see if he would be prepared to step in for CJ should the pregnancy speed up, and he will gladly be filling in for the remaining dates. We would like to extend our immense gratitude and love to him for helping us and CJ out for the next week of shows.

"We understand that this may upset some of you, but family comes first and we hope you can send all your best wishes and love to CJ and his family in these exciting (albeit nervous) times. Thank you all for your support, we are sure you won't be disappointed in these special shows with Nicholas Arthur."


