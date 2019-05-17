|
Between The Buried And Me and The Contortionist Summer Tour
Between The Buried And Me have announced that they will be hitting the road this summer for a North American tour that will feature support from The Contortionist and Nick Johnston.
The 19 date trek will be kicking off on July 6th at Festival D' Ete, L'Imperial in Quebec City, Quebec and wrapping up on July 29th at The Broadberry in Richmond, Virginia.
The tour will feature a couple music festival performances in addition to the headline dates including this year's Impact Festival at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor, Maine and Rock USA 2019 at Ford Festival Park in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. See the dates below:
Sat July 6 - Festival D' Ete, L'Imperial - Quebec City, Quebec
