Between The Buried And Me and The Contortionist Summer Tour

05-17-2019
Between The Buried And Me

Between The Buried And Me have announced that they will be hitting the road this summer for a North American tour that will feature support from The Contortionist and Nick Johnston.

The 19 date trek will be kicking off on July 6th at Festival D' Ete, L'Imperial in Quebec City, Quebec and wrapping up on July 29th at The Broadberry in Richmond, Virginia.

The tour will feature a couple music festival performances in addition to the headline dates including this year's Impact Festival at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor, Maine and Rock USA 2019 at Ford Festival Park in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. See the dates below:

Sat July 6 - Festival D' Ete, L'Imperial - Quebec City, Quebec
Sun Jun 7 - Barrymore's Music Hall - Ottawa, Ontario
Tues July 9 - Elements - Kitchener, Ontario
Wed July 10 - London Music Hall - London, Ontario
Thurs July 11 - Elevation - Grand Rapids, Michigan
Sat July 13 - The Garrick - Winnipeg, Manitoba
Sun July 14 - The Exchange - Regina, Saskatchewan
Tues July 16 - The Windbreak - Fargo, North Dakota
Wed July 17 - Varsity Theater - Minneapolis, Minnesota (No The Contortionist)
Thurs July 18 - Rock USA 2019 - Ford Festival Park, Oshkosh, Wisconsin
Sat July 20 - Thompson House - Newport, Kentucky
Sun July 21 - Westcott Theater - Syracuse, New York
Tues July 23 - The Rex Theatre - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania*
Wed July 24 - Upstate Concert Hall - Clifton Park, New York
Thurs July 25 - Toad's Place - New Haven, Connecticut
Fri July 26 - Fete Music Hall - Providence, Rhode Island
Sat July 27 - Impact Festival Darling's Waterfront Pavilion - Bangor, Maine**
Sun July 28 - Reverb - Reading, Pennsylvania
Mon July 29- The Broadberry - Richmond, Virginia


