Between The Buried And Me and The Contortionist Summer Tour

Between The Buried And Me have announced that they will be hitting the road this summer for a North American tour that will feature support from The Contortionist and Nick Johnston.

The 19 date trek will be kicking off on July 6th at Festival D' Ete, L'Imperial in Quebec City, Quebec and wrapping up on July 29th at The Broadberry in Richmond, Virginia.

The tour will feature a couple music festival performances in addition to the headline dates including this year's Impact Festival at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor, Maine and Rock USA 2019 at Ford Festival Park in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. See the dates below:

Sat July 6 - Festival D' Ete, L'Imperial - Quebec City, Quebec

Sun Jun 7 - Barrymore's Music Hall - Ottawa, Ontario

Tues July 9 - Elements - Kitchener, Ontario

Wed July 10 - London Music Hall - London, Ontario

Thurs July 11 - Elevation - Grand Rapids, Michigan

Sat July 13 - The Garrick - Winnipeg, Manitoba

Sun July 14 - The Exchange - Regina, Saskatchewan

Tues July 16 - The Windbreak - Fargo, North Dakota

Wed July 17 - Varsity Theater - Minneapolis, Minnesota (No The Contortionist)

Thurs July 18 - Rock USA 2019 - Ford Festival Park, Oshkosh, Wisconsin

Sat July 20 - Thompson House - Newport, Kentucky

Sun July 21 - Westcott Theater - Syracuse, New York

Tues July 23 - The Rex Theatre - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania*

Wed July 24 - Upstate Concert Hall - Clifton Park, New York

Thurs July 25 - Toad's Place - New Haven, Connecticut

Fri July 26 - Fete Music Hall - Providence, Rhode Island

Sat July 27 - Impact Festival Darling's Waterfront Pavilion - Bangor, Maine**

Sun July 28 - Reverb - Reading, Pennsylvania

Mon July 29- The Broadberry - Richmond, Virginia





