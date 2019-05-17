Gov't Mule Release Video From 'Bring The Music' Package

Gov't Mule have released an online performance video of the song "Life Before Insanity," which comes the group's forthcoming live package.

The live album and concert film package will be entitled "Bring On The Music - Live at The Capitol Theatre" and is scheduled to hit stores on June 28th. Check out the song performance here.

"Bring The Music" was captured by 9 cameras during two nights at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY, on April 27th and 28th, 2018 and was directed by director Danny Clinch (Pearl Jam, Bruce Springsteen, Foo Fighters, Phish).

The release will be available in a various packages including a 2 CD/2 DVD deluxe package (the CD and DVD feature entirely different track lists and includes bonus videos of "Soulshine" and "Traveling Tune"), two separate double-vinyl packages, digitally, Blu-ray and a 2-CD package (featuring audio from the film).





