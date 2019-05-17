New Model Army Announce New Album 'From Here' New Model Army have announced that they will be releasing their new studio album, which will be entitled "From Here", on August 23rd, 2019. They recorded the effort at the Ocean Sound Recordings studio on the tiny Norwegian island of Giske. The group had this to say about the new record,, "We all have different lives and different tastes in almost everything, including music. "One thing we have in common is the love of bleak, open, cold, rugged landscapes - water, snow, rock. So this was the perfect place for us to work on something collectively - at all times while we were working, we could look up and see the sky, the sea, and melting snow on the mountains, all in a constant state of change. "So, this album has a feel that is different to our other albums, but it still contains all the elements that characterize our peculiarly unidentifiable music - perhaps even more than ever. And From Here was an obvious title. The record belongs to a very special place and a particular time: what is happening in the world, where we are as a band. and where we are as people."



Tracklisting:

"Passing Through"

"Never Arriving"

"The Weather"

"End of Days"

"Conversation"

"Great Disguise"

"Where I Am"

"Hard Way"

"Watch and Learn"

"Maps"

"Setting Sun"

"From Here"

