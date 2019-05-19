Slipknot Star Shawn Crahan's Youngest Daughter Dies

Slipknot shared the very sad news that the percussionist M. Shawn Crahan (a.k.a. Clown)'s daughter Gabrielle died on Saturday (May 18th) at the age of 22.

A cause of death was not revealed for Gabrielle, who was the youngest of Crahan's four children. The band shared the following message from Shawn on social media:

""It is with a broken heart, and from a place of the deepest pain, that I have to inform all of you that my youngest daughter, Gabrielle, passed away yesterday - Saturday May 18th, 2019.

"She was 22 years old. Funeral arrangements will be forthcoming. My family and I ask that our privacy be respected moving forward. Thank you."





Related Stories

Slipknot Announce Album And Release First Video

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Says 'Surgery Was Swell'

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Undergoes Successful Surgery

Slipknot To Rock Late Night TV

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Has A Good Time With Poison Cover

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Rocks Van Halen and Guns N' Roses Classics

Slipknot, Guns N' Roses and Disturbed Headlining Louder Than Life Festival

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Guests On New Falling In Reverse Single

Van Halen and Slipknot Stars Do Surprise Jam

More Slipknot News

Share this article



