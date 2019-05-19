The Doobie Brothers Live From The Beacon Theatre Set For Release

The Doobie Brothers have announced that they will be releasing their new package "Live From The Beacon Theatre" on June 28 in various formats including 2CD, 2CD/DVD, And Blu-ray.

The package was captured during the band's first show at the Beacon Theatre for the first time in 25 years that took place last November, where they performed two of their iconic albums, "Toulouse Street" and "The Captain And Me."

The show featured deep cuts and songs never-before performed live by the band like "Mamaloi," "O'Connelly Corners," "Ukiah," and "The Captain And Me." See the tracklisting below:

CD Track Listing:

Disc One: Toulouse Street

1. "Listen To The Music"

2. "Rockin' Down The Highway"

3. "Mamaloi"

4. "Toulouse Street"

5. "Cotton Mouth"

6. "Don't Start Me To Talkin'"

7. "Jesus Is Just Alright"

8. "White Sun"

9. "Disciple"

10. "Snake Man"

Disc Two: The Captain And Me

1. "Natural Thing"

2. Band Intros

3. "Long Train Runnin'"

4. "China Grove"

5. "Dark Eyed Cajun Woman"

6. "Clear As The Driven Snow"

7. "Without You"

8. "South City Midnight Lady"

9. "Evil Woman"

10. "Busted Down Around O'Connelly Corners"

11. "Ukiah"

12. "The Captain And Me"

Encore

13. "Take Me In Your Arms (Rock Me)"

14. "Black Water"

15. "Listen To The Music" (Reprise)





