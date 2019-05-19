|
The Doobie Brothers Live From The Beacon Theatre Set For Release
The Doobie Brothers have announced that they will be releasing their new package "Live From The Beacon Theatre" on June 28 in various formats including 2CD, 2CD/DVD, And Blu-ray.
The package was captured during the band's first show at the Beacon Theatre for the first time in 25 years that took place last November, where they performed two of their iconic albums, "Toulouse Street" and "The Captain And Me."
The show featured deep cuts and songs never-before performed live by the band like "Mamaloi," "O'Connelly Corners," "Ukiah," and "The Captain And Me." See the tracklisting below:
CD Track Listing:
Disc Two: The Captain And Me
